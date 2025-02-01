College basketball analyst Jay Williams has bestowed high praise on standout Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg, labeling him as the "most complete player".

Jay Williams made the bold declaration during the ESPN show, ahead of their game against UNC on Sunday.

“For being the second youngest player in college basketball, I think he’s the most complete player that Duke has had in basketball history. Just because, look, I think Kyrie is probably the most skilled of all time, because Kyrie is just very special.

"But there’s no way Kyrie was doing what Cooper Flagg is doing on the defensive end, right? There’s no way. Maybe Jayson Tatum, a little bit of Paulo Banchero. Jabari Parker was also super talented. … He’s just a different package, and nothing about his game feels forced,” Jay Williams said on Instagram via college gameday.

This season, the guard boasts a remarkable average of 19.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Cooper led his team to a 74-64 triumph over the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday, delivering an impressive 28 points, 3 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Jay Bilas backs Williams' comment on Cooper Flagg

Jay Bilas has backed his fellow analyst's assessment of Cooper Flagg as the most talented freshman in all aspects of the game.

“I think he’s the most advanced freshman in every facet of the game that Duke’s had, and they’ve had some unbelievable freshmen here. I’m not saying he’s the most talented, there’s Jayson Tatum, Kyrie [Irving]. …

"There have been some great freshmen here, but what he’s doing on a competitive level — he’s the most competitive freshman I’ve seen. It’s hard to quantify that, because a lot of players are really competitive. It’s just on a different level with him,” Bilas said.

Meanwhile, The Duke Blue Devils are riding a 14-game winning streak, with their last loss dating back to November 2024, when they narrowly fell to the Kansas Jayhawks by a score of 75-72.

As a result of their dominant streak, they are top of the Atlantic Coast standings, boasting an unblemished record of 10-0 in the conference.

