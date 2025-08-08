“No way he thought Nate Ament was better than AJ or Darryn”: Fans refute Rick Barnes’ bold claim about Tennessee’s 5-star freshman

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes made a bold claim about Nate Ament, calling him the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025. In a conversation with Players Era, the Volunteers' head coach spoke highly about Ament's talents and his versatility.The post was shared on Instagram by Field of 68 on Thursday.&quot;He's the kind of versatile talent who can impact the game in a variety of ways and, in our eyes, he was the No. 1 player in the Class,&quot; Barnes said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe hoops fans did not agree with his opinion and shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.&quot;Ight there no way he thought Nate was better than AJ or Darryn,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;😂😂😂 HOW SWAY???? nate is great but saying he's the best is just putting unnecessary expectations on someone who hasn't stepped on the court to play college ball.. give him time he obv ONE of the best but def not THE BEST to come out of the 2025 class man take it easy coach,&quot; one fan wrote.This fan talked about Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, saying: &quot;He said the same about BHH and didn’t play him.&quot;&quot;Bro was suppose to be at Duke smh, it’s all good, Boozer gonna cook him in the exhibition,&quot; commented a fan.One fan commented: &quot;He must be on some good zaza lmao.. i mean ofc nate is aight but come on man.. best player in the class? thats an insult to dybantsa darryn and cameron boozer straight up.. he must hav said it to boost morale but come on thats gotta be crazy to say dat aint no way.&quot;&quot;😂😂😂😂😂😂 Barns needs a check up!!&quot; commented a fan.Fans refute Rick Barnes’ bold claim about Tennessee’s 5-star freshman (Image via Instagram @Fieldof68)Rick Barnes' Tennessee additions heading into the next season ft. Nate AmentNate Ament became Tennessee's latest and highest-ranked recruit after he signed on April 20. Apart from Ament, Barnes also recruited four-star shooting guard Amari Evans from Overtime Elite, center Dewayne Brown from Hoover High School and three-star point guard Troy Henderson and shooting guard Clarence Massamba.In the transfer portal, the Volunteers acquired Ja'Kobi Gillespie from Maryland Terrapins, Jaylen Carey from Vanderbilt Commodores and Amaree Abram from Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.