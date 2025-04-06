"Nobody gets special treatment": Hannah Hidalgo opens up on getting bullied by her brothers and being different from her sister

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo didn’t ease into basketball. She was thrown into the fire early, playing intense pickup games with her older brothers while still in grade school.

Ad

In a candid piece for The Players’ Tribune, on Saturday, Hidalgo shared how her sister was never into sports. From the time she was seven or eight, she joined her brothers on the court. They didn’t take it easy on her.

"My sister wasn’t into sports (I was trying to ball, she was trying to go to the mall), so I kind of got drafted into my brothers’ world from the time I was 7 or 8 years old,” Hidalgo said. “One of them was always at basketball practice and needed an “extra” for 2-on-2; I was ready to rock.

Ad

Trending

As Hidalgo explains, there was no holding back from her brothers because she was a 'girl':

"Nobody gets special treatment. They’d be playing bully-ball! I had to be a dog out there. I’d be diving on the cement for loose balls."

Hannah Hidalgo (3) goes up for a layup - Source: Imagn

They pushed her. Pressured her. Blocked her shots without hesitation. And Hidalgo didn’t back down. She learned to scrap, figuring out how to shoot with two hands to get enough power behind her shot.

Ad

“Giving them little elbows in their ribs when they tried to post me up,” she said. “(You’ve gotta get up under the ribcage and hit the soft tissue. That’s the key.) I learned to shoot with two hands, launching that thing with my full body weight.”

Hidalgo hated when the games ended and begged for more.

Ad

“And I loved it. I used to get so mad when they’d want to go inside at night. Like, why do we need to eat? Nah. Run it back!"

That drive hasn’t changed. Hannah Hidalgo's grit and fire, forged in those early battles, still define her game today.

Hannah Hidalgo sums up her spirit in one word

Hannah Hidalgo posted her message on X after publishing her Players' Tribune article, “Created a Monster.” The message was clear:

Ad

“Unmoved.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last season, Hidalgo averaged 23.8 points, five rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field. She overwhelmed opponents, and there’s no sign of her slowing down.

Notre Dame star Hidalgo said she wanted to “turn into a problem.” For every team facing the Irish, she already is.

Also Read: "People used to warn me before I came here": Hannah Hidalgo gets 100% real on why she chose to play at Notre Dame

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here