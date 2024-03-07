Armando Bacot bid farewell to the hallowed hardwood of the Dean E. Smith Center on Tuesday evening, capping his illustrious career at North Carolina with an emphatic 84-51 triumph over Notre Dame.

The seventh-ranked Tar Heels put forth a dominant performance, with Bacot serving as the cornerstone, tallying 14 points, five rebounds and a solitary block in his final home outing.

While addressing reporters after the game, Bacot expressed his deep love for UNC.

“I may not have been the best player that ever played here,” Bacot said. “I may not have scored the most points. I did grab the most rebounds. I may not have blocked the most shots. But I think in terms of players, nobody has loved this school more than I have. And that’s something I can be proud of.”

Etching his name among the all-time greats of Tar Heels basketball, Bacot stands as UNC's career leader in rebounds with 1,640 and counting. Furthermore, he ranks an impressive third in points scored with 2,231, trailing only Tyler Hansbrough (2,872) and Phil Ford (2,290). Hansbrough and Ford have their numbers retired at UNC.

Bacot's heartfelt farewell at his final home game foreshadowed loftier ambitions for the seventh-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. They now set their sights on a deep postseason run in the upcoming Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA tournaments, fueled by the desire to replicate their national championship game appearance from just two seasons ago.

Armando Bacot breaks ACC games played record vs. Notre Dame

In the victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday, Armando Bacot etched his name into the annals of ACC history as the conference's all-time leader in games played. Bacot surpassed the previous record, amassing an impressive 162 career ACC contests under his belt.

This milestone achievement saw Bacot eclipse the mark previously held by former Virginia guard Kihei Clark, who donned the Cavaliers' uniform from 2019 to 2023, appearing in 161 career games.

Bacot's decision to take advantage of the COVID year during the 2020-2021 season proved pivotal, allowing him to extend his illustrious tenure in Chapel Hill for an additional campaign.

Bacot's return for the current season was hailed as a significant victory for the Tar Heels, as his continued presence in the paint has provided a formidable and experienced anchor for the team's frontcourt.