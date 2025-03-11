“Nobody saw me pregnant with him, like not even my momma”: Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks shares “secret” pregnancy journey with wholesome message

Flau'jae Johnson welcomed a baby brother, Aythan Amir, in May, and her mother, Kia Brooks, waited seven months before announcing the birth in December. The Tigers guard has an older brother, Trayron Milton, from her mother, and two younger brothers, Nixon Kole and Aydin Ameen, through her stepfather Ameen Brooks.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Kia Brooks opened up about her secret pregnancy, writing:

"Ok, y'all know I've was super secretive about my new baby, Aythan. I mean, nobody saw me pregnant with him like not even my momma. Lol, but who doesn't love a good surprise, right? 😂

"Anyway, I'm 42, and I've got a whole bunch of kids (biological and step), a crazy successful career, more clients and a schedule that's more packed than a college freshman's course load. But hey, God's got a sense of humor, right? 🤣"

Given the difficulties with late pregnancies, Kia Brooks offered her help, asking her followers to reach out for advice:

"Want to know the 'secret' to having a baby at 42? Comment 'Baby' and 🧃, and I'll spill the tea... or should I say, the juice box on what happened with me?"

Kia Brooks takes fans through Flau'jae Johnson's rehab journey

After an exceptional performance leading the LSU Tigers, Flau'jae Johnson experienced her first blow last month as she struggled with a shin inflammation. It began during the clash against Texas in February, but the guard pushed through for the next three games.

Johnson's performances took a hit, and LSU coach Kim Mulkey decided to rest her for the SEC Tournament last week. With March Madness around the corner, the Tigers require their leading scorer to be in her best form, and this rest proved necessary.

Kia Brooks gave fans a peek into her recovery process, including the red light therapy. In a post on Saturday, Brooks shared a video of Flau'jae Johnson receiving the treatment and wrote, writing:

"A mother/ manager job is never done!! 😅The red light therapy machine's similarity to an MRI is causing her some distress. Listen to her sharing her anxieties in the background. As her mom, it's my job to reassure and protect her. I've got her back, no matter what you got this ! 4️⃣🤦🏾‍♀️🙏🏾💯💪🏾💜💛"

According to Mulkey, Johnson is set to make a healthy return for the NCAA Tournament, which begins on March 19.

