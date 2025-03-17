  • home icon
"Nobody watching ts" "More exciting than the men's tourney": Fans react to Full Court S2 announcement starring Flau'jae Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo & more

By Lindsey Ware
Modified Mar 17, 2025 19:56 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Texas - Source: Imagn

Full Court Press is coming back for Season 2. The ESPN original series covers the world of women's college basketball. On Monday, ESPN informed about the series' upcoming season on Instagram.

College hoops fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. Many reflected on the days of Caitlin Clark, who featured in the series' first season.

"Let's be real. Nobody watching ts. Caitlin Clark the only reason women's sports are somewhat relevant," a fan wrote.
"CC made all of this happen"
"I think when Caitlin Clark was playing it might've been a better time to be a fan"
Others seemed dissatisfied with the players who are going to be featured in Season 2.

"We don't fw Hannah Hidalgo," a fan wrote.
"Think we can all agree Flau'jae ain't healthy and hasn't played well. KiKi, Hannah, JuJu, Teneisia, Paige, MiLaysia and Lauren ae all must see tv," a fan wrote.
Despite the negativity, many expressed excitement about the upcoming season of the ESPN show.

"More exciting than the men's tourney again," a fan wrote.
"Going to be 🔥🔥🔥 #MM," another wrote.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a fan wrote
All About Full Court Press

According to ESPN, Full Court Press is a show that "will immerse viewers in the world of elite women’s college basketball." Season one premiered in May of last year and featured Iowa star Caitlin Clark, UCLA guard Kiki Rice, and then South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso, who's now in the WNBA.

The series showed fans the inner workings of the stars' lives, including their hometowns, their brands, and of course, their college seasons. Full Court Press is produced by Peyton Manning, who seems to be looking forward to the upcoming season.

"There is no better time to be a fan of women's college basketball than right now," Manning said in a quote shared in ESPN's post.
This season will feature LSU star Flau'jae Johnson, ACC Player of the Year Hannah Hidalgo, and USC forward Kiki Iriafen. The Trojans have a top seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, while LSU and Notre Dame received a three seed.

Many Instagram users seem uninterested in following the women's basketball stars on Full Court Press, but fans can look forward to Season 2 dropping on May 3.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
