The Miami Hurricanes have been doing a great job this season as the team has a 12-6 overall record but are going to be without junior forward Norchad Omier for an unspecified amount of time. The team announced that he was suffering from a lower extremity injury and would miss Saturday's game against the Syracuse Orange.

The team said he was day-to-day and is expected to return to action in the coming weeks. But what the Miami Hurricanes told reporters and AP Sports Tim Reynolds posted how those are not the same thing.

While it is a bit unclear of how long he will be out of action, Norchad Omier's production is going to be difficult to replicate. So far this season, Omier played in 17 games and is averaging 29.0 minutes while posting 17.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 blocks and 1.6 steals while shooting 62.4% from the floor.

It will be interesting to see how long Norchad Omier is going to actually miss but expect him to be ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the very least.

Who can step up for the Miami Hurricanes while Norchad Omier is out?

The Miami Hurricanes have to figure out how to replace one of the program's most dominant players but they cannot depend on just one player to replicate what Norchad Omier has brought to the team. Instead, they are going to need a group effort to replace his performance.

They have a player who can emerge as a star player, even when Norchad Omier returns and that is junior guard Nigel Pack. He has shown the ability to score the ball as well as be a threat to do a bit of everything. That will make this Miami Hurricanes team even more of a threat as the opposition will have to focus on multiple players being threats instead of just Omier when he is on the court.

This Hurricanes team has a chance to play well and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament if they can step up as a group in Omier's absence. While it is not expected to be long, this could be a great learning moment for the team as a whole.

