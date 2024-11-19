North Alabama vs. Auburn: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Johni Broome (Nov. 18)

The fourth-ranked Auburn Tigers were able to control their game against the North Alabama Lions and secure a 102-69 home victory inside Neville Arena on Monday. The Tigers' senior forward Johni Broome led the way with 30 points while shooting 13-of-17 from the floor while grabbing 17 rebounds and adding three blocks.
The Lions (3-2) struggled in this game as they were able to score the ball well but their defense was not able to step up to match that level. The Tigers (4-0) remain undefeated and continue to step up as all five starters were able to score at least 12 points. They also improved to 3-0 inside Neville Arena this year to continue dominating as they climb up the AP Poll.
Now that we know the final score, let's take a deeper dive into the box score and discuss how the game ended up going.
North Alabama vs. Auburn Game Summary
The North Alabama Lions were able to shoot the ball at a decent level throughout the game as they combined to go 42.2% from the field, 33.3% from beyond the arc, and attempted 11 free throws. However, they struggled on the glass as the Lions recorded 26 total rebounds (eight offensive, 18 defensive).
North Alabama was also not able to do well in terms of playing with pace as they recorded four fast break points. North Alabama was able to hold a lead as they were able to get a one-point lead but never could get it higher than that.
The Tigers were able to do an incredible job shooting the basketball as they were able to connect on 61.9% overall, 44.4% from the 3-point line, and 17 free-throw attempts. They were able to do well passing the basketball as they recorded 25 assists on their 39 field goal attempts.
They also had a +9 rebounding advantage and were able to do well in terms of scoring off turnovers. The Tigers scored 26 points after forcing 13 turnovers in the game.
