  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • North Alabama vs. Auburn: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Johni Broome (Nov. 18)

North Alabama vs. Auburn: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Johni Broome (Nov. 18)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 19, 2024 06:27 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Battleground2k24-Auburn at Houston - Source: Imagn
Auburn Tigers player Johni Broome - Source: Imagn

The fourth-ranked Auburn Tigers were able to control their game against the North Alabama Lions and secure a 102-69 home victory inside Neville Arena on Monday. The Tigers' senior forward Johni Broome led the way with 30 points while shooting 13-of-17 from the floor while grabbing 17 rebounds and adding three blocks.

The Lions (3-2) struggled in this game as they were able to score the ball well but their defense was not able to step up to match that level. The Tigers (4-0) remain undefeated and continue to step up as all five starters were able to score at least 12 points. They also improved to 3-0 inside Neville Arena this year to continue dominating as they climb up the AP Poll.

Now that we know the final score, let's take a deeper dive into the box score and discuss how the game ended up going.

also-read-trending Trending

North Alabama vs. Auburn box score

North Alabama vs. Auburn box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
North Alabama373269
Auburn5052102

North Alabama Lions box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Donte BacchusF0-30-20-000000100
Corneilous WilliamsF2-40-00-018010134
Taye FieldsG2-60-02-202020026
Jacari LaneG5-151-35-6141102216
Will SoucieG7-130-11-1013002215
Israel JenretteC1-10-00-011000032
Kevin de KovachichG2-20-00-001100014
Canin JeffersonG 3-71-30-000020207
Blake FloydG 0-00-00-000000200
Daniel OrtizG 5-133-62-2130200115

Auburn Tigers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Johni BroomeF13-171-23-53171031130
Dylan CardwellC5-60-02-2232011112
Chad Baker-MazaraG4-73-61-2022102112
Denver JonesG4-63-52-2019204213
Miles KellyG4-82-52-3033011012
Chaney JohnsonF4-60-10-125211128
Chris MooreF0-00-00-000000040
Blake MuschalekG0-00-00-000200000
CJ WilliamsG1-10-00-000000002
Presley PattersonG 1-11-10-000000003
JP PeguesG 1-31-30-003100003
Tahaad PettifordG 2-81-42-200320117

North Alabama vs. Auburn Game Summary

The North Alabama Lions were able to shoot the ball at a decent level throughout the game as they combined to go 42.2% from the field, 33.3% from beyond the arc, and attempted 11 free throws. However, they struggled on the glass as the Lions recorded 26 total rebounds (eight offensive, 18 defensive).

North Alabama was also not able to do well in terms of playing with pace as they recorded four fast break points. North Alabama was able to hold a lead as they were able to get a one-point lead but never could get it higher than that.

The Tigers were able to do an incredible job shooting the basketball as they were able to connect on 61.9% overall, 44.4% from the 3-point line, and 17 free-throw attempts. They were able to do well passing the basketball as they recorded 25 assists on their 39 field goal attempts.

They also had a +9 rebounding advantage and were able to do well in terms of scoring off turnovers. The Tigers scored 26 points after forcing 13 turnovers in the game.

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी