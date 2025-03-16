“North Carolina getting in is a joke”: College hoops fans react as Hubert Davis and co. sneak in NCAA Tournament as last team in

By Lindsey Ware
Modified Mar 16, 2025 23:27 GMT
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Semifinal - Duke vs North Carolina - Source: Imagn
The Tar Heels are going dancing. North Carolina wasn't expected to make the NCAA Tournament, having gone 1-12 in Quad 1 matchups this season. ESPN's Joe Lunardi had Hubert Davis' squad in his first four teams out, but the selection committee disagreed.

CBS' Selection Sunday revealed that UNC will serve as an 11 seed, facing fellow 11 seed San Diego State. The winner will match up against No. 6 seed Ole Miss in the round of 64.

also-read-trending Trending

College hoops fans shared mixed reactions to North Carolina's shocking March Madness bid. Many called the inclusion of the Tar Heels a joke.

"North Carolina getting in is a joke."
An X user calls UNC&#039;s March Madness bid a joke.
"1-12 against quad 1 teams. What a joke"
A user points to the Tar Heels&#039; Quad 1 record.
"What a joke."
A reply to NCAA March Madness&#039; post about UNC&#039;s tournament bid.
Others highlighted possible bias from the selection committee.

"Lol this is so rigged."
An X user reacts to the news that UNC will be in the NCAA Tournament.
"UNC AD Bubba Cunningham is the chairman of the selection committee."
An X user points out the role Bubba Cunningham could have played in UNC making March Madness.
"This selection seems very biased."
A reaction to the Tar Heels making the NCAA Tournament
Despite the hate, Tar Heels fans remained in high spirits.

"Haters gonna hate. Life isn't fair. Time to go on a run🐏."
A UNC fan reacts to their team making March Madness
"LETS GOOOOO."
A Tar Heels fan reacts to news of the team&#039;s March Madness bid
North Carolina's 2024-25 season

The Tar Heels (22-13) have had an up-and-down season, making their March Madness bid surprising for many. UNC's disappointing record against Quad 1 opponents plays a big part in many people's doubts about the Tar Heels.

Hubert Davis' squad has won eight of its last 10, but both of these losses came at the hands of rival Duke. The top-seeded Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels three times this season, a feat they last achieved in the 2001-02 season.

ACC Tournament quarterfinal: Wake Forest vs. North Carolina - Source: Imagn
North Carolina is 36th in NET rankings, and the voting committee considered the team's tough nonconference schedule when determining NCAA Tournament bids. The Tar Heels have played 10 teams inside the KenPom top 25, including Duke, Auburn and Florida, which all received top seeds for March Madness.

UNC's NCAA Tournament bid has definitely caused controversy, but only time will tell if the Tar Heels can hold their own as they go dancing this season.

