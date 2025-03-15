North Carolina vs. Duke: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Kon Knueppel

For No. 1 Duke, no Cooper Flagg was no problem. In the ACC Tournament semifinals, the Blue Devils (30-3) outlasted in-state rival North Carolina (22-13) in a 74-71 battle. The Tar Heels will now sweat out their postseason fate on Selection Sunday, while Duke is all but guaranteed a top seed, despite the lingering questions about Cooper Flagg's health and status.

North Carolina vs. Duke Box Score

North Carolina

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN E. Cadeau 15 3 5 2 1 1 4 27 RJ Davis 8 2 2 1 0 2 3 38 D. Powell 10 5 1 1 2 1 2 36 V. Lubin 20 10 2 0 1 0 1 34 J. Withers 2 3 0 1 0 3 2 20 S. Trimble 14 4 2 3 0 1 2 30 I. Jackson 0 2 1 0 0 2 2 10 J. Washington 2 1 0 0 0 2 2 5

Duke

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN I. Evans 2 2 2 2 0 0 2 26 T. Proctor 11 3 1 2 0 1 2 34 K. Knueppel 17 4 3 1 0 5 2 38 K. Maluach 13 9 0 0 2 2 5 23 S. James 12 4 3 0 0 2 4 31 C. Foster 6 3 1 2 0 2 0 16 M. Gillis 1 2 2 1 0 0 2 15 P. Ngongba 12 3 2 0 1 1 3 17

North Carolina vs. Duke Game Summary

The game was competitive early. Duke led, but North Carolina pulled within 19-15 on a Seth Trimble layup with 9:12 left in the first half. Duke went on an 11-4 run to open up a 30-19 advantage on a Kon Knueppel 3-pointer with 6:51 left in the half.

Carolina pulled with 30-24 on an Elliot Cadeau 3-pointer, but Duke finished the half by scoring the last 15 points of the half to take a 45-24 advantage.

Duke extended its edge to 52-28 on a Khaman Maluach 3-pointer. North Carolina pulled within 12 points, but seemed unlikely to pull closer. But a final North Carolina run pulled the Tar Heels within one. North Carolina appeared to have tied the game at the foul line in the closing seconds, but a lane violation negated the tying free throw.

Duke was led by freshman Kon Knueppel with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Khaman Maluach added 13 points and nine rebounds. Sion James and Patrick Nagongba each scored 12 points while Tyrese Proctor added 11 points.

North Carolina was led by Ven-Allen Lubin, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Elliot Caudeau added 15 points, including all three 3-point makes that UNC had in the game. Seth Trimble added 14 points off the bench and Drake Powell tallied 10 more points for the Tar Heels.

Duke will advance to play the winner of the second semifinal, No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 13 Louisville. That title game will be played on Saturday at 8:30 EST on ESPN.

