  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • North Carolina vs. Ole Miss: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Sean Pedulla

North Carolina vs. Ole Miss: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Sean Pedulla

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 21, 2025 22:30 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-North Carolina at Mississippi - Source: Imagn
Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla delivered a big performance to help the Rebels get past North Carolina. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

No. 6 seed Ole Miss looked to be running away with its first-round game with No. 11 seed North Carolina. The Tar Heels made it interesting late, but the Rebels held on for a 71-64 win. Ole Miss will now face No. 3 seed Iowa State on Sunday in a second-round NCAA Tournament game with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

Ad

North Carolina vs. Ole Miss Box Score

North Carolina

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
V. Lubin1420010516
R. Davis1533100137
S. Trimble940101327
D. Powell874110137
E. Cadeau448403235
J. Washington880011217
J. Withers521002116
I. Jackson100102210
C. Tyson00110005
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ole Miss

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
S. Pedulla2065205035
D. Davis1580011428
J. Brakefield1234003127
J. Murray732001227
D. Barnes140101419
M. Murrell862211338
M. Dia850012318
E. Flafke04010008
Ad

North Carolina vs. Ole Miss Game Summary

Ole Miss jumped out to an 11-2 lead which was indicative of the tone of the first half. North Carolina trimmed the edge to 14-10 on an RJ Davis 3-pointer. Ole Miss then went on another run, stretching its edge to 26-14 on a Jaemyn Brakefield 3-pointer with 10:39 left in the half. North Carolina pulled within 11 points, but Ole Miss took a 44-26 halftime lead.

Ad

Ole Miss led by as many as 22 points in the second half. The Rebels still led 63-48 on a Matthew Murrell jumper with 8:55 to play. Carolina then reeled off a run to pull within 63-59 on a Jalen Washington dunk with 5:07 to play. North Carolina pulled with two points on an RJ Davis 3-point play, but Sean Pedulla answered with a perimeter 3-pointer than sealed the victory.

The Rebels were led by Pedulla, who had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. His 3-pointer was the biggest shot of the game. Dre Davis added 15 points and eight rebounds. Davis connected on three 3-pointers. Jaemyn Brakefield chipped in 12 points for Ole Miss.

Ad

North Carolina was paced by senior RJ Davis's 15 points. Davis shot just 6-for-17. Ven-Allen Lubin chipped in 14 points, but fouled out in just 16 minutes of action. Carolina shot just 24-for-63 for the game and despite whittling a 22-point lead to a two-point lead, couldn't finish the comeback.

Ole Miss will now face No. 3 seed Iowa State on Sunday with a Sweet 16 spot on the line.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Joe Cox
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी