North Carolina vs. Ole Miss: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Sean Pedulla

No. 6 seed Ole Miss looked to be running away with its first-round game with No. 11 seed North Carolina. The Tar Heels made it interesting late, but the Rebels held on for a 71-64 win. Ole Miss will now face No. 3 seed Iowa State on Sunday in a second-round NCAA Tournament game with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

North Carolina vs. Ole Miss Box Score

North Carolina

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN V. Lubin 14 2 0 0 1 0 5 16 R. Davis 15 3 3 1 0 0 1 37 S. Trimble 9 4 0 1 0 1 3 27 D. Powell 8 7 4 1 1 0 1 37 E. Cadeau 4 4 8 4 0 3 2 35 J. Washington 8 8 0 0 1 1 2 17 J. Withers 5 2 1 0 0 2 1 16 I. Jackson 1 0 0 1 0 2 2 10 C. Tyson 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 5

Ole Miss

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN S. Pedulla 20 6 5 2 0 5 0 35 D. Davis 15 8 0 0 1 1 4 28 J. Brakefield 12 3 4 0 0 3 1 27 J. Murray 7 3 2 0 0 1 2 27 D. Barnes 1 4 0 1 0 1 4 19 M. Murrell 8 6 2 2 1 1 3 38 M. Dia 8 5 0 0 1 2 3 18 E. Flafke 0 4 0 1 0 0 0 8

North Carolina vs. Ole Miss Game Summary

Ole Miss jumped out to an 11-2 lead which was indicative of the tone of the first half. North Carolina trimmed the edge to 14-10 on an RJ Davis 3-pointer. Ole Miss then went on another run, stretching its edge to 26-14 on a Jaemyn Brakefield 3-pointer with 10:39 left in the half. North Carolina pulled within 11 points, but Ole Miss took a 44-26 halftime lead.

Ole Miss led by as many as 22 points in the second half. The Rebels still led 63-48 on a Matthew Murrell jumper with 8:55 to play. Carolina then reeled off a run to pull within 63-59 on a Jalen Washington dunk with 5:07 to play. North Carolina pulled with two points on an RJ Davis 3-point play, but Sean Pedulla answered with a perimeter 3-pointer than sealed the victory.

The Rebels were led by Pedulla, who had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. His 3-pointer was the biggest shot of the game. Dre Davis added 15 points and eight rebounds. Davis connected on three 3-pointers. Jaemyn Brakefield chipped in 12 points for Ole Miss.

North Carolina was paced by senior RJ Davis's 15 points. Davis shot just 6-for-17. Ven-Allen Lubin chipped in 14 points, but fouled out in just 16 minutes of action. Carolina shot just 24-for-63 for the game and despite whittling a 22-point lead to a two-point lead, couldn't finish the comeback.

Ole Miss will now face No. 3 seed Iowa State on Sunday with a Sweet 16 spot on the line.

