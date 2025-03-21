North Carolina vs. Ole Miss: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Sean Pedulla

No. 6 seed Ole Miss looked to be running away with its first-round game with No. 11 seed North Carolina. The Tar Heels made it interesting late, but the Rebels held on for a 71-64 win. Ole Miss will now face No. 3 seed Iowa State on Sunday in a second-round NCAA Tournament game with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.
North Carolina vs. Ole Miss Box Score
North Carolina
Ole Miss
North Carolina vs. Ole Miss Game Summary
Ole Miss jumped out to an 11-2 lead which was indicative of the tone of the first half. North Carolina trimmed the edge to 14-10 on an RJ Davis 3-pointer. Ole Miss then went on another run, stretching its edge to 26-14 on a Jaemyn Brakefield 3-pointer with 10:39 left in the half. North Carolina pulled within 11 points, but Ole Miss took a 44-26 halftime lead.
Ole Miss led by as many as 22 points in the second half. The Rebels still led 63-48 on a Matthew Murrell jumper with 8:55 to play. Carolina then reeled off a run to pull within 63-59 on a Jalen Washington dunk with 5:07 to play. North Carolina pulled with two points on an RJ Davis 3-point play, but Sean Pedulla answered with a perimeter 3-pointer than sealed the victory.
The Rebels were led by Pedulla, who had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. His 3-pointer was the biggest shot of the game. Dre Davis added 15 points and eight rebounds. Davis connected on three 3-pointers. Jaemyn Brakefield chipped in 12 points for Ole Miss.
North Carolina was paced by senior RJ Davis's 15 points. Davis shot just 6-for-17. Ven-Allen Lubin chipped in 14 points, but fouled out in just 16 minutes of action. Carolina shot just 24-for-63 for the game and despite whittling a 22-point lead to a two-point lead, couldn't finish the comeback.
Ole Miss will now face No. 3 seed Iowa State on Sunday with a Sweet 16 spot on the line.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here