North Carolina vs San Diego State box score, stats, game summary and more

North Carolina silenced some of the debate about whether it belonged in the NCAA Tournament with a 95-68 win over San Diego State in an NCAA play-in game. With the win, the Tar Heels will now advance to face No. 6 seed Ole Miss on Friday.

North Carolina vs. San Diego State Box Score

North Carolina

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN E. Cadeau 9 2 12 3 1 2 0 27 RJ Davis 26 0 2 0 0 2 3 28 D. Powell 6 4 0 1 1 2 3 20 V. Lubin 12 3 0 0 0 1 1 21 J. Withers 10 10 1 1 0 3 3 25 T. Claude 0 4 0 0 0 1 2 6 J. Brown 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 C. Tyson 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 S. Trimble 16 3 0 0 0 0 3 27 I. Jackson 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 J. Washington 2 4 1 1 0 0 4 15 R. Hawkins 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 J. Holbrook 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 D. Mayo Jr. 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

San Diego State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN M. Gwath 9 5 1 1 2 2 3 24 N. Boyd 12 5 2 0 0 1 3 30 BJ Davis 9 3 3 2 1 0 3 26 M. Byrd 4 1 1 2 1 3 0 24 J. Coleman-Jones 6 2 2 1 0 2 1 23 W. McKinney III 12 0 0 0 1 0 3 19 D. Lopez 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 P. Compton 5 0 1 0 0 2 2 12 R. Schwarz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 C. Lawin 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 D. Johnson Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 K. Ferrari 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 T. Degourville 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 16 M. Heide 6 6 0 0 0 0 1 18

North Carolina vs. San Diego State Game Summary

North Carolina was dominant throughout the game. San Diego State led 6-5 on a free throw with 16:28 left in the first half. North Carolina then scored the next eight points, including 3-pointers from Jae'lyn Withers and RJ Davis. The Tar Heels basically never looked back.

San Diego State pulled within 13-11, but UNC then scored the next nine points. The Tar Heels stretched their lead to 33-13 with 6:48 left in the half and held a 47-23 advantage at halftime.

San Diego State never crept closer than that margin in the second half. UNC's longest lead came at 82-42 on a Davis 3-pointer with 7:36 to play.

Carolina shot 53% overall, including 14-for-24 (58%) from 3-point range. The Tar Heels were led by 26 points from RJ Davis, who was 6-for-6 from long range. Seth Trimble added 16 points off the bench. Ven-Allen Lubin chipped in 12 points and Jae'lyn Withers notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Elliot Cadeau had nine points and 12 assists.

San Diego State was paced by Nick Boyd and Will McKinney III, each of whom had 12 points.

North Carolina will face No. 6 seed Ole Miss on Friday in Milwaukee. That game is scheduled for approximately 4:05 PM EST and will be broadcast on TNT.

