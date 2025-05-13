Northeastern transfer Collin Metcalf announces commitment to Buzz Williams' Maryland

Colin Metcalf is officially committed. The Northeastern transfer is heading to Maryland, On3 reported on Monday. The center has spent the past three seasons with the Huskies and emerged as a starter in his junior year.
Metcalf confirmed his commitment on his Instagram.
"I just want to say thank you to Coach Buzz for giving me an opportunity to play for an amazing staff and with amazing players. I also want to say thank you to my family for pushing me to be my best, and the support who showed me that it's all worth it. Can't wait for this next chapter in my life, Go Terps!!" Metcalf's Instagram caption read.
The defensive powerhouse is coming off a breakout junior season, posting career highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. Although he averaged just 4.0 points per game, his defensive contributions were impressive. He recorded 5.0 rebounds per game, 3.0 of which came from defensive boards.
The 6-foot-9 center accumulated 78 blocks this season, first in the Colonial Athletic Association and ninth in the NCAA. This block value is third in Northeastern's single-season history. Metcalf's 2.4 bpg also led the CAA and was 10th in NCAA.
How Collin Metcalf fits into Maryland's 2025 class
Metcalf has become the ninth player to transfer to Maryland this offseason. The Terrapins are rebuilding for new head coach Buzz Williams' inaugural season after Kevin Willard left to coach Villanova.
Four players are following Williams from Texas A&M, including center Pharrel Payne. Payne was the Aggies' third-highest scorer last season and is a solid rebounder. This could present some competition with Metcalf for minutes, but Payne is versatile enough to play power forward and often serves as a role player instead of a starter.
Maryland has added several impressive transfers, including Indiana guard Myles Rice and Virginia power forward Elijah Saunders. The Terrapins will aim to build on last season's success. The team earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and made it to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.
Williams has done well building up the Maryland roster. Metcalf will bring size and defensive dominance to the Terrapins.
