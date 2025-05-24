"Not too bad": Ex-TCU star Sedona Prince shows off her latest hardwares from her "first pro contract"

Former TCU women's basketball star Sedona Prince took her skills to Lebanon and is already winning there. Prince signed with Al Riyadi of the Lebanese Basketball League after going undrafted in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Ad

On Saturday, the 6-foot-7 center shared a photo on her Instagram story, showing her collection of awards, including a finals MVP award, Best Block Shoter award and three Game MVP awards. Prince also showed off a gold medal she won from the league.

"Not too bad for my first pro contract eh?" Prince wrote.

Sedona Prince shows off her pro basketball award collection on IG story. Image via @sedonaprince

Prince began her collegiate basketball career at Texas in the 2018-19 season before moving to Oregon, where she played for two years. She played her final two seasons at TCU, averaging 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks last season. The 24-year-old earned All-Big 12 First Team and Defensive Team Honors.

Ad

Trending

Despite an impressive final collegiate basketball season and ESPN ranking her as the No. 8 prospect, Prince went undrafted, which likely due to her off-court issues. At least four women accused the Liberty Hill, Texas native of sexual assault or "intimate partner violence," but she has not been officially charged in court.

Sedona Prince's lawyer says no formal charges against former TCU star

TCU star Sedona Prince entered the 2025 WNBA draft as one of the top prospects. After making a huge impact for the Horned Frogs, including helping the program win its first-ever Big 12 title, Prince's future for the women's professional league seemed bright.

Ad

However, the 6-foot-7 center was accused of sexual assault or "intimate partner violence" by at least four women, an allegation she has since denied.

She had to take her skills to Al Riyadi of the Lebanese Basketball League. Her lawyer, A. Boone Almanza, said that Prince has not been formerly charged and slammed social media users for attempting to use her client's situation to gain more followers.

"Sedona has not been charged with a crime or found guilty of any wrongdoing," Almanza told in a statement to ESPN on April 12. "Rather, she has been convicted on social media by people who have attempted to use their relationship with Sedona to attract followers and to build their influencer careers and settle grudges.

Ad

"To the extent she has made any mistakes different from other young people in their early dating life it was solely the decision to be on TikTok."

Meanwhile, Prince continues to shine in Lebanon. In three games, Prince averaged 13.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in 34.7 minutes of action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here