“Not her calling out Paige”: Hoops fans excited as Aaliyah Edwards challenges Paige Bueckers after dominating vs Breanna Stewart in Unrivaled 1v1

Former UConn star Aaliyah Edwards challenged Paige Bueckers after a 12-0 win over two-time MVP Breanna Stewart in the Unrivaled's 1v1 tournament on Monday.

Paige come for me next, bro," Edwards said (via Mist BC on Instagram).

Fans were excited and shared their reactions to Edward's challenge.

"Not her calling out paige," a fan wrote.

"“Wait, what Paige say? Oh ok bet” ☠️😂," another fan wrote.

"“Paige come for me next bro” LMFAOOOOO I NEED TO SEE IT," a fan commented.

Hoops fans react to Aaliyah Edwards' Unrivaled challenge to Paige Bueckers on IG. Image via @mistbc

Other fans admired Edwards for her skills on the court.

"What’s her name?… LILI respect it💙," a fan wrote.

"That year two jump next season about to go crazy 😭," another fan wrote.

"The pure joy on her face while she was playing was the best part," a fan commented.

Hoops fans react to Aaliyah Edwards' 1v1 win vs Breanna Stewart on IG. Image via @mistbc

Paige Bueckers wants to play against Aaliyah Edwards in 1v1 Unrivaled tournament

UConn star Paige Bueckers is already signed to Unrivaled and cannot wait to take on Aaliyah Edwards.

"I wanna play Aaliyah Edwards 1-on-1, because she’s my former teammate and she can’t guard me," Bueckers said on Instagram.

However, the UConn senior should be wary of her former teammate after Edwards produced a 12-0 win over Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart on Monday. Stewart entered the tournament as the top seed and a favorite to win and was put up against Edwards.

However, what happened in the game was unexpected. Edwards dominated early, capitalizing on Stewart's missed shot to lead 7-0. After a series of misses from both players, Edwards clinched the win with a reverse layup and step-back three.

Now sidelined, Stewart has a reason to want Edwards to keep playing as the tournament winner receives $200,000, and her teammates will each get $10,000

Edwards will take on the winner of the matchup between Kahleah Copper and Allisha Gray on Tuesday night.

