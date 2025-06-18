"Not everybody is gonna play as much as they think": Geno Auriemma sends subtle warning to UConn squad ahead of 2025-26 season

UConn coach Geno Auriemma liked what he saw from his players during offseason workouts.

The team started summer conditioning workouts on June 1, and players have been competitive during sessions. They seek to earn the trust of the 12-time champion coach, who warned his players that they would need to earn playing time.

"It's been really competitive in our workouts because everybody wants to play," Auriemma told reporters on the sidelines of the 21st Geno for the Kids charity golf tournament at the Hartford Golf Club in Hartford, Connecticut, on Monday (Timestamp: 8:49). "Problem is not everybody's going to play as much as they think."

He felt that the competition for spots and playing time is good for the team, especially since former National Player of the Year Paige Bueckers has exhausted her collegiate eligibility and is now in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings.

"I think the workouts are more grueling and tougher and more competitive because now he might not play me or he might play her instead. So it's been really really good," Auriemma said (Timestamp 9:06).

The winningest coach in college basketball expects Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong to carry UConn this season, as they've performed well in the workouts. Auriemma took note of Fudd's aggressiveness while Strong has become more assertive in the first few weeks.

Geno Auriemma talks about the team's transfer portal strategy

UConn coach Geno Auriemma also discussed the team's transfer portal strategy during the offseason. He recalled that the coaching staff initially wanted to fill the needs so that they could run it back without a superstar leading the squad.

The Huskies secured the commitments of Wisconsin forward Serah Williams and USC guard Kayleigh Heckel, adding depth to the team as they prepare to defend their title.

"That's kind of what the portal is for us. Can we fill a need? If we can't fine, but if we can, we were able to and let's see how that plays out," he said (Timestamp: 8:34).

UConn also has a bunch of blue-chip freshmen Kelis Fisher, Bianca Quiñonez and Gandy Malou-Mamel, who are ready to prove that they deserve to play at the collegiate level.

With 15 scholarship players on the roster, the Huskies are almost fully healthy in preparation for the 2025-26 season. Only sophomore Morgan Cheli is sidelined after undergoing surgery on her ankle in February.

About the author



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

