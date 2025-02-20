"Not everything is going to go perfectly": Hailey Van Lith shares message to her younger self as TCU teammates and HC heap praise

TCU Horned Frogs’ point guard Hailey Van Lith has sent an important message to her younger self about the twists of life.

Speaking at the Big 12 conference media day, the 23-year-old was responding to a question regarding the message she would have for herself at a younger age.

"Not everything is going to go perfectly, but everything is going to go as it should”, she responded succinctly to the question in the short video oposted on Instagram by the Players Tribune earlier today.

Van Lith has had a stellar career so far, despite most likely experiencing the ups and downs that come with playing sports at a top level.

The point guard, who is currently playing in her final collegiate season as a graduate student for TCU, has built a solid name for herself at college and high school levels in women’s basketball.

The native of Wenatchee, Washington, scored over 2,000 points at Cashmere High School in Washington, averaging 33.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game during her high school career.

She won several awards at that level, breaking all the major school records before reaching her senior year, while also setting numerous records on the state level.

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal - Source: Imagn

Van Lith transitioned seamlessly to college basketball, playing three seasons for Louisville Cardinals, where she was named the NCAA Wichita regional most outstanding player in 2022.

She transferred to LSU in 2023, playing there through her senior year before moving to TCU for the 2024-25 season.

Van Lith looking to achieve a third NCAA deep run to end college career

The TCU point guard has made a solid name for herself in women’s basketball, having already helped two programs achieve deep runs in the NCAA tournament.

However, she will be hoping to make the No. 10 Horned Frogs a third one in her college career before moving to the WNBA as planned.

Van Lith is having a solid season, averaging 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and shooting 44.2% from the field.

The 23-year-old looks primed to achieve this feat given the performance of TCU this season. The Horned Frogs are currently top of the Big 12 conference, and they look set to end strongly having won their last four games.

