"Not going to make that an excuse": $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese opens up about playing through ankle injury against Caitlin Clark's Iowa

Angel Reese was unable to lead LSU to victory on Monday when they came up against Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight. The loss meant an end of the road for the Tigers as they won't be retaining the national title.

Reese made it known in the post-game press conference that she injured her ankle in the electrifying game and played through it. Nonetheless, the forward said she’s making no excuses for it following the tough loss to the Caitlin Clark-led Hawkeyes team.

“I did roll my ankle on one of the cameras. And I’m tough so I tried to play through it, of course. This is something that has been going on for a little while now. I played through it and I’m not going to make that excuse for the rest of my play for the game.”

Flau’jae Johnson praises Angel Reese’s commitment

Angel Reese’s teammate Flau'jae Johnson commented on the bravery of the forward following the game. She remembered seeing her limping and commended her commitment to continue.

“I saw her limping, but that goes to show the type of person she is," LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson said. "She's not going to make excuses. She's just going to take that on the chin. I respect that. That shows how much she cares about the game and her integrity to the game.”

Reese, who has an NIL value of $1.8 million, collided with cameras along the baseline after blocking a shot in the second quarter, causing her to limp as she hopped on one foot to the bench. After spending a few minutes on the bike to manage the discomfort, she bravely returned to the game.

Angel Reese reflects on scrutiny over the last year

Angel Reese’s popularity has grown extensively since she led the Tigers to the national championship last year. However, that hasn't come without a price. The forward reflected on the media scrutiny and public abuses she's received over the last year.

“I've been attacked so many times, death threats, I've been sexualized, I've been threatened, I've been so many things, and I've stood strong every single time," Reese said.

“I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don't want them to see me down and not be there for them. All this has happened since I won the national championship. It sucks, but I still wouldn't change”

The game against Iowa is expected to be the last for Reese in college basketball. The forward is expected to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft where she is viewed as one of the top picks.