"Not a guy who would normally be a one-and-done": Former NBA exec drops his verdict on Bronny James' ceiling

Former NBA executive and columnist for The Athletic, John Hollinger, gave his opinion on the ceiling of Bronny James.

James is currently playing his first season at USC but has struggled so far. He is coming off the bench for the Trojans and Hollinger thinks he will have to remain in school to boost his draft stock.

Entering the season, there was a lot of talk that James would be one-and-done and LeBron James would sign with whatever team drafted his son.

However, Hollinger thinks James' struggles at USC show he isn't ready for the NBA.

"Take away that bloodline, and Bronny James is a multi-year college player, one who needs to continue honing his skills. Reminder: He is not even a starter now, on one of the most disappointing teams in the worst of all six power conferences, per KenPom.

(USC was picked to finish second in the Pac-12 and was ranked No. 21 in the preseason AP poll. The Trojans are one game ahead of Oregon State for last place in the league). What about that suggests this guy is ready for the NBA next season? Absolutely nothing," Hollinger wrote in his article. "He’s not a guy who would normally be a one-and-done."

Although Hollinger doesn't think James is ready for the NBA, he does think the USC freshman has potential and believes he can be like Gary Harris.

"Bronny’s upside might eventually be akin to that of Gary Harris. Harris started two seasons at Michigan State before going 19th in the 2014 draft; he’s currently in his 11th season, a backup guard for the Orlando Magic, but has made almost $100 million in career earnings as a longtime starter.

That’s a good career. If Bronny accomplishes all that, everyone involved — dad included — should be thrilled," Hollinger wrote.

Bronny James' freshman season

Bronny James has played in 18 games for USC while starting six as a freshman at USC. The guard is averaging just 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting just 36.5% from the field and 27.5% from three.

Currently, James hasn't decided on the NBA Draft but LeBron says the decision is totally up to Bronny.

“It’s up to him, it’s up to the kid,” LeBron said, via ESPN. “We’re going to go through the whole process. He’s still in season now. He has the Pac-12 Tournament coming up… We’re going to weigh all options and we’re going to let the kid make the decision.”

USC is currently 10-16 this season and coming off a 92-89 loss to Colorado.