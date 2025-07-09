"Not what I expected to see today": Hoops fans react to Nate Ament's lighthearted moment with $60 million worth pro-golfer 

Four-star recruit Nate Ament went golfing with pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau, which generated reactions from college basketball fans. Ament's performance on the golf course was shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

Ad

The post featured a clip of the Tennessee signee swinging hard and fast, which got the ball flying alongside the driver's head. Ament's swing left DeChambeau, who has an estimated net worth of $60 million per Celebrity Net Worth, in stitches.

"And that is what you do when you have too much swing speed," the two-time US Open winner said, and then asked, "Where did it go?"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fans took to the comment section to leave hilarious reactions to Ament's swinging prowess.

"Too much swing speed? In what world 😂," a fan wrote.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," another fan wrote.

"He just hit the ground," a fan commented.

"Wemby??" Another fan commented.

College hoops fans react to Nate Ament golfing with Bryson DeChambeau on IG. Image via @crusher_gc

Here are more comments from fans.

Ad

"Nate Ament and bryson dechambeau is not what i expected to see today," a fan commented.

"😂," another fan commented.

"If you can’t swing it, ping it😮," a fan wrote.

"Wonder what the GC quad numbers said for that one?" another fan wrote.

College hoops fans react to Nate Ament golfing with Bryson DeChambeau on IG. Image via @crusher_gc

Nate Ament named potential No. 1 pick for 2026 NBA draft

Tennessee men's basketball star Nate Ament is already making waves among basketball fans and experts. ESPN's Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony named Ament alongside three other players fighting for the top pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Ad

They included Kansas' Darryn Peterson, incoming BYU freshman A.J. Dybantsa and Duke signee Cameron Boozer.

"A late bloomer, Ament has grown significantly in the past year, filling out his frame at 6-11," Givony wrote.

"He’s a tremendous shotmaker; he has improved his passing and defensive versatility; and his ability to get a shot off almost at will gives him perhaps the highest upside of any prospect in this class. He’ll be a focal point at Tennessee, allowing NBA teams to evaluate whether he can emerge as a consistently efficient, winning player in a challenging SEC."

Ad

Ranked as a four-star player in the class of 2025, Ament is known for his fluidity, shot-making prowess, defensive versatility, and scoring ability.

The 6-11 forward can become Tennessee's first No. 1 pick in an NBA draft. Tom Boerwinkle remains the only Volunteer product to come close, after being selected fourth in the 1968 draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here