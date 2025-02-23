"Not just a great coach but he's a genuine human being": Coach K raves about Tom Izzo's historic Big Ten achievement

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo made history on Feb. 15 when he became the coach with the most wins in Big Ten basketball history (354). The record has since extended to 356 following a 75-62 victory over state rivals, the No. 12-ranked Michigan Wolverines.

Former college basketball coach Michael William Krzyzewski commended Izzo and celebrated his recent accomplishments in a podcast by College Sports on SiriusXM on X (formerly Twitter).

"There was something very historical that happened this week too in college basketball. My good friend, Tom Izzo, passed, coach Bob Knight, who was my coach for most wins in Big 10 Conference games, and he's built such an amazing culture," Coach K said.

"I know Michigan State is a great school and that, but no one has represented their school in any aspect better than, better than Tom. He's not just a great coach, but he's a genuine, human being and has been so good for our sport."

Coach Izzo guided the Spartans to their third consecutive win in a row since the defeat to Indiana on Feb. 11. The 75-62 victory over Michigan Wolverines 75-62 at the Crisler Center meant the Wolverines lost their first home game of the season (12-1).

Michigan State fell behind in the first half, 34-38, but recovered in the second half, 41–24, with Jase Richardson's 21 points and six rebounds playing a pivotal role in the team's victory.

The result propelled Tom Izzo's team to the top spot in the Big Ten standings, with a 22-5 record. They also hold the 14th spot in the AP rankings, boasting a 20-5 record and accumulating 724 points.

Tom Izzo expresses happiness after defeating Michigan

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo celebrates a point during the game against Michigan Wolverines. (Credits: IMAGN)

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was happy to see his team defeat their in-state rivals, the Wolverines, at the Crisler Center, their home ground.

“There’s nothing better than getting your rival on their home floor,” Izzo said in the postgame press conference, via On3. “You know, that’s just the way it is, and they’re going to get a chance to do that to us now coming up. But you know, I think our guys prepared very well.

I was really concerned, two-day prep with those big guys, and the way they run that pick and roll for each other. They’re very good at it. I thought we did a decent job."

Izzo's team will next travel to face the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday and look to end the regular season on a high with just four games.

