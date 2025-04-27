"Not living in the now, but in the future": $1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson reflects on "smartest decision" for her brand

Flau'jae Johnson has established herself as one of the finest players on the college circuit. The LSU star is also making waves off the court with her financial decisions to grow her wealth.

Ad

Johnson, who has NIL deals worth $1.5 million as per On3, is now looking to make her money do most of the work for her. She recently told Business Insider about earning passive income and her investments to support herself.

"Investing back into myself, into my brand, I feel like that's part of the smartest decision that I made," Johnson said. "Really just taking care of myself on and off the court."

Ad

Trending

Johnson also said that she has been investing in real estate, and hopes that many in her generation also learn about the value of building wealth for the future.

"I bought a lot of property," Johnson said, "I'm starting to invest in some real estate. Investing in things that build your portfolio, but passively."

"My generation will learn more about money and investing and retirement and just planning their life, because it's super important. Not living in the now, but in the future, where our financial decisions can take care of us."

Ad

Johnson reportedly has around 40 NIL deals. During this year's March Madness, she signed deals with JBL, Oreo, Experian, MassMutual, Powerade, and Samsung.

Apart from her NIL deals, Johnson has also released three music albums, which have helped her grow her net worth.

Flau'jae Johnson to return to LSU for final year in 2025-26 season

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson - Source: Getty

On Wednesday, Flau'jae Johnson confirmed she will return to LSU for her senior year. However, the 2025-26 season will be the final collegiate season for the player before she goes pro.

Ad

Johnson committed to LSU in 2022 and helped the Tigers win the national championship in her freshman year.

This past season, Johnson averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as the Tigers were eliminated from March Madness in the Elite Eight. She also earned a first-team All-SEC selection.

Johnson will want to leave LSU with another national title under her belt next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.