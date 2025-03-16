"Not something that I really pay attention to": USC's JuJu Watkins drops blunt reaction to passing Caitlin Clark's scoring record

JuJu Watkins has already established herself as one of the best college basketball players in the country. The USC star has recorded 1,684 total points in less than two collegiate seasons so far and surpassed former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark's mark of 1,662 points during her first two seasons.

However, Watkins is not giving too much thought to individual honors and instead has plans to win more titles with the Trojans.

On Thursday, Watkins appeared on NBC Sports' "On Her Turf" and discussed her rise on the college circuit with Natalie Esquire.

"No, not really," Watkins said when asked whether she cared about milestones like passing Clark's scoring mark. "It's cool, though. Like sometimes, I'll see, I'll be like 'Oh, wow, I didn't even know that.' I think that has been a lot of things. It's very surprising for me. But yeah, it's not something that I really pay attention to."

Watkins still has a long way to go if she wants to break Clark's all-time scoring record, but she's off to a strong start.

This season, Watkins is averaging 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She led the Trojans to a Big Ten regular season title. USC also made it to the finals of the conference tournament but lost to No. 2-seeded UCLA.

Nonetheless, Watkins and the Trojans will soon shift their focus to the NCAA Tournament.

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins signs major NIL deal ahead of March Madness

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins - Source: Getty

On Friday, USC star JuJu Watkins announced on social media that she inked an exclusive NIL deal with Fanatics and Fanatics Collectibles. Per reports, she became the first woman college athlete to partner with the company, which will put out her autographed memorabilia (photos and basketballs), as well as trading cards.

Watkins has also previously signed NIL deals with Degree Deodorant, United Airlines, Nike and Gatorade, among other brands. Per On3, her NIL value is an estimated $765,000.

