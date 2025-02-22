"Nothing better than getting your rival on their home floor": Tom Izzo expresses happiness after beating rival Michigan 

On Saturday, Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo expressed joy after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 75–62 at the Crisler Center.

After the game, the coach commended his team members for their outstanding effort and performance.

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Michigan - Source: Imagn

“There’s nothing better than getting your rival on their home floor,” Izzo said in the postgame press conference, via On3. “You know, that’s just the way it is, and they’re going to get a chance to do that to us now coming up. But you know, I think our guys prepared very well.

I was really concerned, two-day prep with those big guys, and the way they run that pick and roll for each other. They’re very good at it. I thought we did a decent job."

This is the Spartans' third straight victory. They were behind in the first half, 38–34, but recovered in the second half, 41–24.

Jase Richardson's 21 points and six rebounds were pivotal to his team's victory.

Following the win, Michigan State handed the Wolverines their first home loss of the season, crushing their perfect home record.

With his latest victory, Izzo cemented his impressive record against Michigan. He now has 32 wins and 14 losses against the Wolverines.

Tom Izzo hails Michigan Wolverines despite loss

Although the Wolverines lost to Michigan State on Saturday, Izzo praised them.

“We beat a damn good team today,” Izzo said, via MSN. “They are hard to guard ... well-coached team, they changed it up on us, went zone and man but I thought our guys responded after a couple of tough runs."

Izz's team maintained its top spot in the Big Ten standings. The Spartans have a 22-5 record, and their regular season schedule is winding down to its final four games.

The Spartans will next hit the road to face the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday, seeking to prolong their winning streak.

