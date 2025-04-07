"Nothing better than seeing your twin happier": Haley Cavinder shares 'emotional' snippets of Hanna Cavinder post-Carson Beck split

As Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck's relationship break up continues to be speculated on social media, Haley Cavinder shared moments to show that her twin was happier than before.

In a TikTok video on the twins' joint account on Monday, Hanna was all smiles as she hung out with her twin and friends during their spring break in the Bahamas. They were also in Texas where they spent time with Haley's boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

"Nothing better than seeing your twin happier," the post was captioned.

Hanna Cavinder reportedly broke up with Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who transferred there from Georgia, in early March. The Miami basketball star posted TikTok videos of herself and Beck on a trip with twin Haley and her boyfriend Ferguson.

However, Beck's chat with a yet-to-be-identified woman on Snapchat saying that he and Cavinder broke up "literally this past weekend" allegedly led to the end of their relationship, according to Betr Media . Shortly after, Hanna deleted all traces of Beck from her social media accounts.

Haley Cavinder goes "unfiltered" on twin Hanna Cavinder's rumored break up with Carson Beck

Haley Cavinder shared her "unfiltered" thoughts on her twin sister Hanna Cavinder's rumored breakup with Carson Beck.

Haley spoke about it on the twins' joint TikTok account.

"I just want to say one thing, because I can't be too crazy unfiltered on here. If your sister comes to you or your friend or someone that's really important in your life, and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister. Trust her," Haley said. "She's always right. I promise you or your mom, they're always right."

Beck transferred from Georgia after his season prematurely ended due to a UCL injury he sustained during an SEC game. He initially declared for the 2025 NFL draft but made a U-turn and moved to Miami for his final year.

