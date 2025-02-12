“Nothing worse than antibiotics for your gut”: Hanna Cavinder shows of chiseled physique while stressing the importance of gut health on IG

Miami Hurricanes guard Hanna Cavinder gave interesting health advice while showing off her chiseled abs on social media. Cavinder shared a video of herself taking a mirror selfie on the Cavinder Twins Instagram story on Wednesday to reveal that she was recovering from a health challenge from last week.

"Recovering from a sickness last week but finally feeling better. Nothing worse than antibiotics for your gut!!! It made my stomach so bloated and held on ton water for over a week!! Feeling better finally," Cavinder captioned.

Hanna Cavinder talks about gut health while showing off her abs on IG story. Image via @cavindertwins

In another story, Cavinder stressed the importance of gut health.

"Gut health is extremely important. If you're gut and hormones or out of check it can cause inflammation and other side effects! I learned this when we both struggled with (IBS) which made us feel constantly bloated with stomach pain!" Pay attention to the way your body reacts to certain foods/drinks + make sure if you're sick to take a prebiotic during your illness to help with your gut healing!!" Cavinder wrote.

Hanna Cavinder talks about gut health while showing off her abs on IG story. Image via @cavindertwins

Hanna and her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, are big advocates of a healthy lifestyle. The twins signed NIL deals with health and nutrition brands like Ghost Energy and Under Armour. They also launched their fitness app, TWOgether to promote fitness and health to their millions of followers across social media platforms.

Hanna Cavinder and twin Haley share their February so far on IG

Hanna Cavinder and her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, took time off the court to share with their Instagram followers how their February has been going. On Monday, the Cavinder twins posted a series of photos featuring a photoshoot for nutrition brand Ghost, a hangout with their mom Katie Cavinder, a selfie in the gym and a healthy meal of fruits and peanut butter.

The carousel also included Hanna's botched attempt to make a homecooked meal for her boyfriend, Carson Beck, a hangout with sister Brandi, a Miami basketball photoshoot and a video showing off a tattoo.

"Feb so far💝," the Cavinder twins captioned.

While the twins are having a great time off the court, the same cannot be said about their team as Miami (13-10, 3-9 ACC) suffered a 90-49 defeat to then-No. 10-ranked Duke (19-5, 10-2) on Sunday.

