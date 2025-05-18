Notre Dame alum Kylee Watson drops 2-word reaction for Sonia Citron's WNBA welcome for Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics' third pick from the 2025 draft, Sonia Citron, made her highly anticipated WNBA debut on Saturday. On the special occasion, Kylee Watson, her former teammate at Notre Dame, shared her excitement on social media.

Ad

The WNBA welcomed the rookie guard as her name was announced at the CareFirst Arena before Washington's game against the Atlanta Dream. The Mystics' Instagram account shared a video of the moment.

Watson reshared the post on her Instagram story, adding two words in the caption.

"roty otw," she wrote, predicting a Rookie of the Year performance from her friend this season.

Screenshot via Instagram (@kylee.watsonn/IG)

And true to that, Citron delivered a ROTY-caliber performance in her debut. She finished with 19 points, two rebounds and two assists, while shooting 6-for-7 from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.

Ad

Trending

Watson played with Citron at Notre Dame for two seasons. She arrived in South Bend for her junior season in 2022, after spending two years at Oregon. She stayed with the Fighting Irish until the end of last season, and has now transferred to Villanova for her final year of eligibility.

Sonia Citron reacts to Kylee Watson's farewell message to Notre Dame

Last month, Kylee Watson announced that she would be taking her talents to Villanova. She averaged 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 2023-24 at Notre Dame.

Ad

The senior forward did not play any games last season due to a knee injury. As a result, she was granted another year of eligibility.

While Watson did announce her departure from the Fighting Irish in April, she penned a farewell message, and shared her appreciation for the program and the local community last week on Instagram.

"the people make the place. & how lucky am i that i have the best people. grateful for all the mafia nights, all the rolf’s memories, and all the teams that turned into my family. thank you notre dame, gonna miss you lots," she wrote.

Ad

Ad

Several of her teammates flocked to the comments section, including Sonia Citron.

"So lucky," Citron commented.

Sonia Citron commented on Watson's post (@kylee.watsonn/IG)

Kylee Watson was one of the four Notre Dame players who entered the transfer portal this offseason. Senior guard Olivia Miles was the most notable name on the list, who has joined the TCU Horned Frogs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here