Notre Dame, Duke, and more - All the schools 4-star recruit Chamiah Francis is set to visit

Four-star recruit Chamiah Francis announced she'll conduct visits to six women's college basketball programs this fall.

The 6-3 center from Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola, Florida, told 247 Sports' Dushawn London that she'll visit Notre Dame on Aug. 31, Alabama (Sept. 6), Duke (Sept. 19), Ole Miss (Sept. 27), Florida State (Oct. 10) and North Carolina (Oct. 25).

The visits will allow the player to check on the campus, practice facilities and other areas inside the school that could convince her to commit and sign up for the 2026-27 season.

Francis is currently the No. 25-ranked overall prospect in the class of 2026 and the third-best center in the batch behind 6-4 IMG Academy player Kelsi Andrews and 6-4 Christ the King standout Olivia Vukosa.

In his scouting report, 247 Sports' Brandon Clay was impressed with the center's size and athleticism. She's coming off a splendid 12-month run that began with the NCAA Basketball Academy in Memphis.

Francis is an excellent inside player who can make shots and grab rebounds from inside the paint. This has impressed college basketball scouts, who inserted her into talks about the top frontcourt prospects in the 2026 class.

Chamiah Francis gives priority to ACC and SEC schools in campus visits

Interestingly, four of the schools that Chamiah Francis is set to visit are affiliated with the ACC (Notre Dame, Duke, Florida State and North Carolina while the rest (Alabama and Ole Miss) are part of the SEC.

The Fighting Irish were crowned co-champions in the 2024-25 ACC regular season and qualified for the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Duke, the ACC Tournament champions, made it to the Elite Eight.

Florida State, meanwhile, made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and North Carolina fought through the Sweet 16 only to fall to Duke by nine points in a low-scoring game.

As for the SEC-affiliated teams, Alabama settled for a second-round finish in the NCAA Tournament after losing to Maryland in double overtime. Ole Miss, on the other hand, barged into the Sweet Sixteen only to fall to UCLA by 14 points.

But above all the statistics and rankings that each team had last season, Chamiah Francis organized visits to check if these teams are good enough to contend for the national championship once she steps onto the court in the 2026-27 season.

Which women's college basketball program will impress Chamiah Francis the most in her official visits this fall? Let us know your views in the comments section.

