"Notre Dame getting wrecked": Fans go wild as another Notre Dame player hits the transfer portal hours after Olivia Miles

College basketball fans went wild after Notre Dame freshman Emma Risch said that she's exploring the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1 guard announced her plan after Fighting Irish playmaker Olivia Miles stunned the college hoops world by deciding to look for a new team in the portal.

Fans expressed their reactions on social media, with one describing how Niele Ivey's team is disintegrating following its shock elimination to TCU in the Sweet 16.

"Notre dame getting wrecked," one tweeted.

Another seemed to have expected this move to happen after Risch, a former McDonald's All-American and ranked No. 20 in ESPNW's 2023 HoopGurlz Recruitment Rankings, played a combined 20 games in her two seasons with the Fighting Irish.

"Seen this coming ngl," the fan said.

"She didn’t play in 2 years why would she stay? Her best bet is to go to a lower division," a college basketball enthusiast opined.

"That’s Olivia bestie and roommate," another user noted.

"Damn everyone leaving 😭," a Notre Dame fan added.

Another fan felt that it could be a prank due to the date it was posted on.

"Who is left at that point?," asked another.

"Maybe Niele Ivey is leaving, that could be why her players are transferring," a fan posted.

Others speculated about her possible destinations, with TCU, Florida, Florida State and Miami being the most prominent teams in the bunch.

Risch will have three years of eligibility left at her new school after taking a medical redshirt in the 2023-24 season. In 20 games with the Fighting Irish, she averaged 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game and shot 45.3%, including an excellent 42.1% marksmanship from the 3-point line.

Kate Koval follows Notre Dame's Emma Risch and Olivia Miles in venturing into the transfer portal

Shortly after Emma Risch and Olivia Miles had splashed into the transfer portal, another key Notre Dame player followed suit. The 6-foot-5 Ukrainian forward/center Kate Koval opted to find a new destination after playing 32 games with the Fighting Irish.

The Long Island Lutheran standout suited up for an average of 18.3 minutes per outing and tallied 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. Koval played sparingly in the NCAA Tournament, not exceeding 22 minutes during the campaign.

She also hopes to find a new team that could give her more playing time and exposure, like Risch and Miles. They could still have the option to return to South Bend, but oftentimes, players opting to go to the portal find a new destination and get what they want.

Notre Dame went 28-6 this season and was ACC regular-season co-champions alongside NC State. It made the NCAA Tournament and was ranked No. 3 in the Birmingham 3 Regionals. It beat Stephen F. Austin (106-54) and Michigan (76-55) before losing to TCU 71-62 in the Sweet 16.

