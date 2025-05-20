Notre Dame HC Niele Ivey hyped as AJ Dybantsa, Hannah Hidalgo and MiLaysia Fulwiley team-up for energy drink giant

Notre Dame women's basketball head coach, Niele Ivey, couldn't hide her excitement after a recent social media post. Hoopbus shared a video commercial on Monday, featuring the Fighting Irish's Hannah Hidalgo, LSU commit MiLaysia Fulwiley and BYU commit AJ Dybantsa together on the screen.

Ad

The video showed the college basketball stars teaming up with UCLA guard Trent Perry, Nebraska volleyball star Bergan Reilly, Georgia star gymnast Lily Smith and Pittsburg volleyball player Olivia Babcock to play ball.

The RedBull commericial starts with all the players passing a white ball around until it reached Dybantsa, who dunked it on a makeshift rim and proceeded to shake hands with everyone.

"The collegiate squad from @redbullusa delivered the energy with this collab 🔥Wait for the alley-oop pass by Notre Dame star @hannah.hidalgo3 to BYU commit and #1 prep player @aj.dybantsa," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Coach Ivey took to the comments to hype the video with six fire emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

Coach Niele Ivey hypes RedBulls IG commercial featuring Hannah Hidalgo, MiLaysia Fulwiley and AJ Dybantsa. Image via @thehoopbus

Hidalgo will return to Notre Dame for her junior season and will be expected to lead the Fighting Irish to another stellar season. Fulwiley recently transferred to LSU from South Carolina and will team up with star players Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams.

Ad

Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit from the class of 2025, is committed to BYU despite offers from top schools, including Alabama, Kansas State, North Carolina and USC.

Niele Ivey declares Hannah Hidalgo the face of women's basketball

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey has endorsed sophomore standout guard Hannah Hidalgo as the face of women's basketball. Ivey, a two-time WBCA Coaches' All-American, expressed her trust in Hidalgo, who is expected to lead the Fighting Irish following the departure of Olivia Miles, Kylee Watson, Kate Koval, and Emma Risch.

Ad

"She’s going to be the best player in the game. She’s ready for it. Rising junior. Somebody that has exploded on the stage since her freshman year. Coming off an incredible sophomore year. Yeah, she’s just ready for it. I’m excited that she’s going to be the face of women’s basketball. But she’s earned it and deserves it," Ivey said in a recent episode of ESPN's 'Full Court Press' show.

Ad

Hidalgo played a key role in Notre Dame's impressive 2024-25 season, leading the Fighting Irish in scoring with 23.8 points. She was also one of the finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, which was claimed by USC's JuJu Watkins.

Hidalgo helped Notre Dame to the women's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 as the Irish went 28-6 overall and first in the ACC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here