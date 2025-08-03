  • home icon
  Notre Dame HC Niele Ivey, Kylee Watson and more shower love as Hannah Hidalgo shares snaps in stylish summer outfits

Notre Dame HC Niele Ivey, Kylee Watson and more shower love as Hannah Hidalgo shares snaps in stylish summer outfits

By Nonyelum Ossai
Published Aug 03, 2025 18:47 GMT
NCAA Football: Miami (OH) at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Miami (OH) at Notre Dame (image credit: IMAGN)

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo received a reaction from her coach, Niele Ivey, and others after a recent social media post. Hidalgo is enjoying a well deserved rest after winning gold for Team USA at the 2025 women's FIBA AmeriCup.

She shared several snaps of herself at some exotic locations on Instagram on Saturday. It showed the junior guard at a waterside restaurant, on the streets enjoying some ice cream and watching the sunset at a luxurious resort.

Ivey and other followers showed love to the standout guard.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Ivey wrote.
"😍😍😍," NC State guard Devyn Quigley commented.
"Good old days❤️," Notre Dame sophomore Cassandre Prosper said.
Niele Ivey and others hype Hannah Hidalgo on IG. Image via @hannah.hidalgo3
Here are more comments from other followers, including Notre Dame senior forward Kylee Watson.

"So pretty it 🩷," Watson wrote.
"Cutieeee girl," Fighting Irish guard Dara Mabrey said.
"😍😍," Notre Dame commit Iyana Moore commented.
"So prettyyyy😍," a fan wrote.
Kylee Watson and others hype Hannah Hidalgo on IG. Image via @hannah.hidalgo3
Hannah Hidalgo signs NIL deal with Unrivaled

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo was one of 14 female college basketball stars who signed NIL deals with Unrivaled. The ACC player of the year inked the deal in July.

"Investing in elite women's basketball talent is central to Unrivaled's mission," Unrivaled president of basketball operations Luke Cooper said. "This transformational, first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the best of the best and reflects our deep commitment to elevating the women's game and holistically supporting athletes."

Unrivaled was founded by UConn Huskies legends Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Their goal was to help professional basketball players make more money in the WNBA offseason without having to travel overseas. The league made a successful debut in March.

USC's JuJu Watkins, UCLA's Lauren Betts and her sister Sienna Betts and UConn's Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong also signed NIL deals with Unrivaled. Others include LSU's Flau'jae Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley, Texas' Madison Booker, Iowa State's Audi Crooks and South Carolina's Ta'Niya Lawson.

The college stars have a combined 32 NCAA Tournament appearances, 25 Sweet 16 appearances, 14 Elite Eight appearances, 10 Final Four appearances and four national championships.

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

