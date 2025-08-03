Notre Dame HC Niele Ivey, Kylee Watson and more shower love as Hannah Hidalgo shares snaps in stylish summer outfits

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo received a reaction from her coach, Niele Ivey, and others after a recent social media post. Hidalgo is enjoying a well deserved rest after winning gold for Team USA at the 2025 women's FIBA AmeriCup.She shared several snaps of herself at some exotic locations on Instagram on Saturday. It showed the junior guard at a waterside restaurant, on the streets enjoying some ice cream and watching the sunset at a luxurious resort. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIvey and other followers showed love to the standout guard.&quot;❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,&quot; Ivey wrote.&quot;😍😍😍,&quot; NC State guard Devyn Quigley commented.&quot;Good old days❤️,&quot; Notre Dame sophomore Cassandre Prosper said.Niele Ivey and others hype Hannah Hidalgo on IG. Image via @hannah.hidalgo3Here are more comments from other followers, including Notre Dame senior forward Kylee Watson.&quot;So pretty it 🩷,&quot; Watson wrote.&quot;Cutieeee girl,&quot; Fighting Irish guard Dara Mabrey said.&quot;😍😍,&quot; Notre Dame commit Iyana Moore commented.&quot;So prettyyyy😍,&quot; a fan wrote.Kylee Watson and others hype Hannah Hidalgo on IG. Image via @hannah.hidalgo3Hannah Hidalgo signs NIL deal with UnrivaledNotre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo was one of 14 female college basketball stars who signed NIL deals with Unrivaled. The ACC player of the year inked the deal in July.&quot;Investing in elite women's basketball talent is central to Unrivaled's mission,&quot; Unrivaled president of basketball operations Luke Cooper said. &quot;This transformational, first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the best of the best and reflects our deep commitment to elevating the women's game and holistically supporting athletes.&quot;Unrivaled was founded by UConn Huskies legends Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Their goal was to help professional basketball players make more money in the WNBA offseason without having to travel overseas. The league made a successful debut in March.USC's JuJu Watkins, UCLA's Lauren Betts and her sister Sienna Betts and UConn's Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong also signed NIL deals with Unrivaled. Others include LSU's Flau'jae Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley, Texas' Madison Booker, Iowa State's Audi Crooks and South Carolina's Ta'Niya Lawson.The college stars have a combined 32 NCAA Tournament appearances, 25 Sweet 16 appearances, 14 Elite Eight appearances, 10 Final Four appearances and four national championships.