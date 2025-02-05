Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo drops 5-word reaction to show gratitude after earning USBWA honor

Hannah Hidalgo is one of the best women's college basketball players. Her recent performances earned her recognition for a major award.

In the last two games against Virginia Tech and Louisville, Hidalgo scored 30 or more points. Both contests are victories for the Fighting Irish. She averaged 32 points, five assists, four rebounds, and 2.5 steals on 57.9% shooting (38.5% from the 3-point line).

Following these games, she now has nine 30-point games throughout her career. She has the second-most in program history, trailing Arike Ogunbowale for the top spot in the category.

With her standout displays, she won USBWA Anne Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week for the third time this season on Tuesday. She previously received the honors on Nov. 26 and Dec. 17. She was also named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Top 10 on Tuesday, given to the nation’s top shooting guard.

Hidalgo only needed five words to provide her thoughts on the news, and she was grateful for receiving the award:

"All Glory to Jesus Christ," Hidalgo said.

Hannah Hidalgo reacts to receiving the award on social media. (Instagram)

What's next for Hannah Hidalgo and Notre Dame?

Hannah Hidalgo and No. 3 Notre Dame appear to be in the mix of competing for a national championship. The Fighting Irish boast a 19-2 record, going 10-0 throughout conference play so far while rolling with a 14-game win streak. They are averaging 87 points on 49.9% shooting (40.7% from downtown), dominating opponents by a margin of 24.9 points.

Hidalgo leads the way with 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 steals, and 3.8 assists on 50.1% shooting (42.5% from 3-point line). Olivia Miles follows with 16.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.9 rebounds, while Sonia Citron provides 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and two steals.

The Fighting Irish will prepare for their next matchup, facing the Stanford Cardinal at the Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

