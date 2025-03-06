Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo drops 5-word reaction after winning ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year

The Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball tournament is underway, and with the regular season now over, the conference has released its list of award winners. The No. 6 Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo was named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Ad

On Wednesday, Notre Dame women's basketball shared the exciting news about its star guard on Instagram.

"Undeniable," the post's caption read.

Ad

Trending

Hidalgo shared this post to her Instagram story and wrote:

"All Glory to my Savior."

Hannah Hidalgo reacts to being named ACC Player of the Year

Her Instagram story isn't Hidalgo's first testament to her faith. Her 78.7K followers on Instagram can see her bio, which reads:

Ad

"Saved by Jesus Christ."

Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Hidalgo has been a dominant force in the ACC this season, resulting in her accolades. She averages 24.2 points per game, third in the NCAA, 5.3 rebounds per game and a team second-best 3.8 assists, behind senior guard Olivia Miles. Miles won an ACC award of her own, being named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Ad

Notre Dame's top-tier defense is also greatly impacted by Hidalgo, who averages a team-best 3.7 steals per game and 3.6 defensive rebounds. Her defensive contributions allowed her to be named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Hidalgo's contributions on both sides of the ball for the successful Fighting Irish have allowed her to pick up two ACC awards this season. The guard points to her faith as she achieves new accolades.

Ad

What's next for Hannah Hidalgo's Notre Dame team?

Notre Dame finished the regular season with a conference win over Louisville. Hidalgo contributed 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the defeat. Her squad will now prepare for its first ACC Tournament contest on Friday.

The Fighting Irish are the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, with N.C. State taking the No. 1 seed. Notre Dame received a double bye and will play the winner of Thursday's game between the No. 7 California and No. 10 Virginia.

Ad

Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Notre Dame defeated both Cal and Virginia by significant margins this season. Hidalgo and her team will look to dominate in the ACC tournament to prepare for the NCAA tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here