Hannah Hidalgo credits HC Niele Ivey's "tough coaching" for shaping her game (EXCLUSIVE)

Notre Dame women's basketball star Hanna Hidalgo revealed the impact head coach Niele Ivey made in her career with the Fighting Irish. Hidalgo is regarded as one of the best to play the game. She helped the Irish to finish 28-6 overall and first in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina on Sunday, Hidalgo revealed how coach Ivey's tough coaching shaped her game for Notre Dame.

"It's how she [Ivey] carries herself," the sophomore guard said. "What you see is what you're going to get. She's consistent. She's always talking. She always has a smile on her face. She's tough coaching me on the court. And then off the court, she's coming to me and inviting us over and showing us love.

That's so important because I want to play for somebody who cares for me, and doesn't just care what I am proving for them on the court. It's more than that. It's more than basketball and bigger than basketball. She's always taught me to get to the next play. She's always encouraging me. It's just so helpful for me to play for a coach like that."

Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Under coach Ivey's leadership, Hidalgo put up a strong campaign, which earned her the ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. She is now the third player in conference history to claim both awards in the same season.

Hannah Hidalgo named Wooden Award finalist

The Notre Dame star did not win the 2025 John R. Wooden Award on Saturday. However, she did make the prestigious finalist list alongside four other standout female basketball players, including the eventual winner, USC's JuJu Watkins. Other finalists in the list include Paige Bueckers of UConn, Lauren Betts of UCLA and Madison Booker of Texas.

Hidalgo earned her spot on the list after averaging 24.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.6 steals per game this season. She also led the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranked fourth in the nation with the steals. The standout sophomore also broke her Notre Dame scoring record from last year (22.6) and now ranks fifth in the country. She joins Irish legend Arike Ogunbowale as the only player in Notre Dame history to post multiple 700-point seasons.

After a stellar campaign, Hidalgo will return to Notre Dame for her junior year, despite rumors of her entering the transfer market.

