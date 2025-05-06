Notre Dame’s Kylee Watson bids farewell with chic snaps from graduation and wholesome video with Hannah Hidalgo, Sonia Citron and more

Kylee Watson bid farewell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, sharing an emotional message on Instagram. The post included photos from her graduation and a video edit with Hannah Hidalgo, Sonia Citron, Olivia Miles and other Notre Dame players.

Two photos showed Watson in a white dress posing with basketballs inside Notre Dame's practice facility. The video clip featured Watson hanging out with her Notre Dame teammates, showing their fun moments outside the basketball court. The opening scene had Watson dancing inside the dugout with Olivia Miles.

"The people make the place," Watson wrote. "& how lucky am I that I have the best people. Grateful for all the mafia nights, all the rolf's memories, and all the teams that turned into my family. Thank you Notre Dame, gonna miss you lots."

After spending three seasons at Notre Dame, Kylee Watson entered the transfer portal last month. She failed to see action in her final year with the Fighting Irish after suffering a knee injury late in the 2023-24 NCAA season. The Villanova Wildcats signed Watson on April 15.

Recapping Kylee Watson's college basketball career

Kylee Watson started her college basketball career at Oregon, averaging 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest during her freshman year in the 2020-21 season. She made 18 appearances in her first season with the Ducks.

Watson's numbers slightly increased in the 2021-22 season as she started to get more playing time at Oregon. She made 32 appearances for the Ducks during her sophomore year, nine of which were starts.

Watson had her best game of the season in Oregon's 109-38 win over McNeese State on Dec. 13, 2021, scoring a career-high 21 points on 10-for-11 shooting. She stuffed the stat sheet against the Cowboys, racking up seven boards, three steals, two dimes and two blocks in the rout.

Kylee Watson transferred to Notre Dame ahead of the 2022-23 season and posted career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding, assists and blocked shots in her first year with the Fighting Irish. She immediately gained the trust of Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey and made 33 starts.

Watson remained a starter in the 2023-24 season, but unfortunately, a knee injury cut short her campaign. She missed the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament after suffering a torn ACL in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament against Virginia Tech.

