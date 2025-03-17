Notre Dame's Kylee Watson drops 2-word reaction on Hanna Cavinder's Miami teammate Natalija Marshall's exciting snaps from life

The Cavinder twins aren't the only Miami women's basketball players who keep fans up to date on their lives on social media. Senior forward Natalija Marshall took to Instagram Sunday to share a photo dump.

The post included selfies, photos of food and cocktails, and pictures with friends, among other snaps. A vacation photo featured former Notre Dame teammate Kylee Watson.

Watson dropped a two-word reaction in the comments of Marshall's post.

"Love you," Watson's caption read.

Kylee Watson comments on Natalija Marshall's IG post

Marshall used the heart reaction to respond to the comment. She and Watson were teammates at Notre Dame for two seasons from 2022-24. During the two forwards' time with the Fighting Irish, the team won the 2023 regular season conference championship and the 2024 ACC Tournament, as well as making back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearances.

After this successful run, Watson graduated. It appears that she is no longer playing basketball at any level. Marshall transferred to Miami for her final season of NCAA eligibility.

Natalija Marshall's monumental senior season at Miami

Last April, Natalija Marshall, who spent the first three seasons of her college career at Notre Dame, announced that she would be transferring to Miami. The Hurricanes were eager for the forward to join them.

“We are so excited Nat is joining us,” Miami coach Tricia Cullop said last April. “She is a veteran ACC post who can face the basket or play with her back to it. She runs the floor extremely well and is perfect for our style of play. She’s also an outstanding teammate and leader who will only make our chemistry and culture stronger. I can’t wait to coach her.”

In her final season with the Fighting Irish, Marshall played in all but one game and recorded the seventh-most minutes on an injury-riddled squad. Yet, it was in her season at Miami that the forward really came into her own.

Marshall became a consistent starter for the Cavinder twins' Miami team, making 23 starts this season. She averaged career highs in points, rebounds and steals. The forward put up double-digit points on seven occasions.

