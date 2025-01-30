Notre Dame's Olivia Miles coins the "pick your poison" dilemma her, Hannah Hidalgo and Sonia Citron create: "Who do you want to let go of?"

Olivia Miles is one of the budding stars of the surging Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2024-2025 season, given her spitfire backcourt play. The senior guard serves as the main facilitator of Nielle Ivey's offense to the tune of a team-high 6.9 assists per game average while also pitching in 16.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Her significant contributions are joined by backcourt running mates Hannah Hidalgo and Sonia Citron, through which Ivey has unleashed a high-paced perimeter system for the Fighting Irish. This has been a success thus far, as the third-ranked team in the nation holds an undefeated 8-0 ACC record, 17-2 overall.

In an interview with Slam on Wednesday, Miles detailed what it feels like to have other standout backcourt players on the team to play with and how they feed off of each other's energy.

"I think our team motto this year has become like, 'Pick your poison,'" she said. "I feel like you just kind of have to choose one to stop if you can. And then, the other one will do kind of damage, or Sonia would do damage. So, it's kind of like pick your poison. Which one do you want to give up? Who do you want to let go of? Guard more closely? It's tough."

Hidalgo currently leads Notre Dame in markers per game with a 25.4 average to go along with 6.2 boards, 3.6 assists and 4.2 steals. Citron then rounds out the top three scorers for the team with 13.7 points a contest to go with 5.5 caroms, 2.9 dimes and 2.1 swipes.

The three standout guards for Ivey and the whole Fighting Irish can be seen in action on Thursday against the Virginia Tech Hokies on the road, looking to snag conference win No. 9, 19th overall.

Hannah Hidalgo invokes the same "pick your poison" mentality

In the same Slam interview, sophomore sensation Hannah Hidalgo resonated the same "pick your poison" mindset that Olivia Miles has toward the team. The Merchantville, New Jersey, native shared that whenever one of the three is having an off night, the next guard up will step up to the challenge.

"If I score 15 this half, I can expect Liv to come out and she's gonna start knocking down 3s," Hidalgo said. "Now she's gonna have 15 or 16 this half and even Soni throwing in points, too. And Soni will have, like, 30, and you won't even know it. So again, just pick your poison. We have so much firepower, especially with the guard play."

With a barrage of offense coming from the perimeter coupled with pesky defense on the other end, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have become one of the favorites to win the national championship come March against the likes of the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins.

