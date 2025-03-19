Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo drops 2-word reaction to ESPN's latest Full Court S2 announcement

Hannah Hidalgo is playing her sophomore season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. On Tuesday, it was announced that she would join ESPN's Full Court S2 along with USC Trojans's Kiki Iriafen and LSU Tigers's Flau'jae Johnson.

Hidalgo's teammate, Kylee Watson, shared the news on her Instagram story.

"You're so cool it (Hannah Hidalgo)," Watson wrote.

The sophomore reposted it to her Instagram story and wrote:

"Oh, thanks."

Hannah Hidalgo reposted Kylee Watson's story and wrote a simple comment. (Credits: IG/@hannah.hidalgo)

Season 1 of the docuseries followed the lives of former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark, South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso and UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice.

Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President of Production for ESPN Originals, discussed what this season had to offer.

"The growing momentum behind women’s basketball is driven by its stars, and Full Court Press features three unforgettable, larger-than-life personalities. Hannah, Flau’jae, and Kiki are more than great players – they’re great characters," Rovegno said.

"Season two captures the drive and resilience that make them special. We’re excited to continue telling these compelling stories and showcasing the evolution of the sport."

The first Full Court Press S2 episode will premiere on ESPN on May 3 at 1 p.m. ET.

Hannah Hidalgo comments on Notre Dame's March Madness dreams

Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame to the Sweet 16 as a freshman and has hopes for a deeper run this year. Despite an incredible regular season, Hidalgo and Co. fumbled in the postseason as they suffered a quarterfinal exit at the ACC Tournament.

"We’re extremely hungry, especially after how we kind of died off at the end of the season," she said (via Irish star)

"It gives us something else to fight for and for a lot of the girls, it’s the last time putting on a Notre Dame jersey. It’s important that we stay locked in knowing each game could be our last game."

In an interview with Yahoo, Hannah Hidalgo was asked about the key aspects of the game that will help team teams.

"I think it's just playing together," she said. "Just playing with that flavor that we've been playing with on the court. Just playing with that excitement, like stepping on the court like nobody can touch us, kinda having that boldness to us that we've been having this whole time is important.

"We got to be able to lock in to defense and kind of run our offense and trusting in each other, which we've been doing this whole season.

Notre Dame's March Madness begins on Friday against SFA.

