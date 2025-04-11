Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Hannah Hidalgo posted an emotional reaction to the WNBA’s official invitation of her teammate Sonia Citron to the WNBA draft, set for this Monday. Citron, just like other Notre Dame stars, has a good relationship with Hidalgo, and Hidalgo's reaction just proves that.

Hannah Hidalgo reacts to Sonia Citron's official invitation to the WNBA (Image by Instagram/@hannah.hidalgo3)

Reacting to the post from the WNBA on Instagram, Hidalgo said, ”Look at her go.” Hidalgo, a sophomore, and Citron, a senior, have always had a strong relationship. Hidalgo has been very supportive of Citron going into the WNBA draft. During the NCAA Tournament, she had some nice words for Citron and the other seniors at Notre Dame.

"No, I'm not going to go one by one -- because we have so many seniors," Hidalgo said, per the Irish Star. "But I think that they are dogs; that they are going to fight, and whatever position you put them in, there's not going to be any complaining or arguing. They are going to have to go and do what they have to do.”

"They are hard-nosed and put in the work and are going to get better. The sky is the limit for them. They don't have a cap on their talent level. They can always improve and get better, and they are so versatile and, especially with the length they have got, they can do so much. They are great draftees," Hidalgo added.

Heading into the WNBA draft, Citron is projected to be a top-five pick following an impressive season with with Notre Dame. She averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. While Notre Dame was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by the TCU Horned Frogs, Citron's performance made it a solid season.

The WNBA draft takes place on April 14, and Sonia Citron will look to join a team where she can hone her skills and enjoy her game.

Hannah Hidalgo set for big season at Notre Dame

Hannah Hidalgo will have to wait until 2027 before becoming eligible for the WNBA draft. After the break, her most pressing issue will be making sure that the departures of seniors like Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron are not felt.

She averaged 23.8 points, five rebounds and 3.6 assists in her sophomore year, and she will look to improve on those numbers significantly and help Notre Dame.

If she continues to work on her game, she could be the No. 1 overall pick by the time she becomes eligible for the draft.

