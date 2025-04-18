Notre Dame stars go berserk as No. 3 WNBA draft pick Sonia Citron surprises her old teammates

The 2025 WNBA draft third overall pick Sonia Citron made a quick return to her alma mater Notre Dame, a few days after she was selected by the Washington Mystics.

Citron’s old teammates went berserk upon seeing her back. They could be heard screaming her name in the video posted on the Notre Dame women’s basketball Instagram page on Thursday.

The versatile player was with the Fighting Irish in her college career, from 2021 to 2025. She was a four-star recruit from the Ursuline School and came highly-rated.

Citron chose Notre Dame over other programs like Stanford, Oregon, Ohio State and several others.

She had a solid freshman year, averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Through the season, she was named the ACC Freshman of the Week six times, matching Brianna Turner, who held the program record. Her performance earned her the ACC Rookie of the Year award at the end of the season.

Citron’s scoring prowess improved in her sophomore year, as she averaged 14.7 points per game, while also contributing 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, earning her a first-team All-ACC selection.

She got even better in her junior year, which happened to be her peak scoring season, averaging 17.1 points per game. The guard dropped to 14.1 points per game in her senior year, though she was still the third-best scorer on the team, only behind Olivia Miles (15.4) and Hannah Hidalgo (23.8).

Kentucky women’s coach Kenny Brooks said he believes that Sonia Citron “is every bit as good as Paige Bueckers.”

Sonia Citron reveals what she really thinks of Mystics teammate Georgia Amoore

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Sonia Citron tries to block Amoore during Women's Virginia Tech at Notre Dame - Source: Getty

Sonia Citron and George Amoore were on opposite sides for many years, with the latter playing as point guard for Virginia Tech.

Now set to be teammates at the Washington Mystics, Citron revealed her real thoughts about Amoore.

“For three years, I was the one that guarded her,” Citron told Washington-area. “… (It was) just terrible. She was getting me exhausted.”

Amoore went as the sixth overall pick, with the Mystics also taking Kiki Iriafen as the third pick. They completed the set on Monday night with Lucy Olsen at No. 23 and Zaay Green at No. 32.

