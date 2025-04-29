Notre Dame superstar Hannah Hidalgo set to appear on "The Tamron Hall Show" 

Notre Dame superstar Hannah Hidalgo is one of the most sought-after players in college basketball right now. Therefore, the news of her appearing on the Tamron Hall show has excited the fans.

Ad

The Tamron Hall Show, as the name suggests, is a daily talk show hosted by Emmy award winner Tamron Hall. She teased her upcoming appearance with a graphic which had her picture and the show's name mentioned. Hidalgo's episode will premiere on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After a sensational season with the Fighting Irish, Hidalgo is getting a lot of attention off the court. She was recently seen in the premiere of the Full Court Press season 2. The young guard is one of the three players who have been featured in the second season of the ESPN four-part documentary.

Hannah Hidalgo is returning to Notre Dame amid transfer portal talks

Hannah Hidalgo announced that she will be returning to Notre Dame for the upcoming campaign. This news comes after three of her teammates decided to enter the transfer portal. There were rumors about her leaving as well, but the 20-year-old pledged her loyalty to the Fighting Irish.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional-TCU vs Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

She recently highlighted the lessons she has learned in her couple of years at Notre Dame. Hidalgo had a phenomenal sophomore year, guiding the Fighting Irish to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

"I think my leadership skills have grown quite a lot. " Hannah Hidalgo said at the premiere of "Full Court Press Season 2" on Friday.

"I think I have learnt a lot about how to be a leader, how to be a better leader for my teammates and also how to put myself aside and help my team in different aspects," Hannah Hidalgo pointed out.

Ad

Hannah Hidalgo has been named to the All-American First Team in both her years in college basketball. She also won the Dawn Staley award for her heroics last season. It is an award given to honor the best guard of the nation.

She averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.7 steals per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. The 20-year-old also shot a brilliant 40% from the three-point line.

Hannah Hidalgo hopes to help the Notre Dame Fighting Irish make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament while doing well in the regular season. She has seen exponential growth from her freshman to sophomore year and will look to continue that trend in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here