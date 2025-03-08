Notre Dame vs Duke women's basketball: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Ashlon Jackson

In an ACC Tournament semifinal, No. 11 Duke dealt an impressive 59-54 upset to No. 6 Notre Dame. Both teams are safely in the NCAA Tournament field and are likely set for regional hosting bids. Duke (25-7) will move on to face NC State in the ACC Tournament final, while Notre Dame (26-5) will prepare for the NCAA Tournament.
Notre Dame vs. Duke Box Score
Notre Dame
Duke
Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Summary
Notre Dame jumped out to a 9-4 advantage, but the game quickly evened out. The Irish led 17-16 after the opening quarter. Duke managed to open up a 24-20 lead on a Vanessa DeJesus jumper with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter. But Notre Dame controlled much of the rest of the half, taking a 31-29 lead into intermission.
The game flip-flopped in the third quarter. Notre Dame scored first to extend its lead to four. But Duke countered to take a 41-37 lead on a 3-pointer by Ashlon Jackson. The Blue Devils held a 47-42 lead after the third quarter.
A three-pointer made Duke's lead eight points, but Notre Dame fought back. The irish pulled within 50-47 on a Hannah Hidalgo 3-pointer, but Duke held them off from there, posting the hard-fought win.
The Blue Devils were led by Oluchi Okananwa, who had 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench in a perfect shooting game. Ashlon Jackson had 12 points, but shot 3-for-17.
Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame with 23 points, but shot just 9-for-22. Olivia Miles added 10 points for the Irish.
Again, the Blue Devils will move on to face No. 7 North Carolina State in the ACC title game. Both teams are all but guaranteed top-four seeds and regional hosting bids.
