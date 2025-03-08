  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  Notre Dame vs Duke women's basketball: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Ashlon Jackson

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 08, 2025 21:39 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Duke vs Louisville - Source: Imagn
Duke and Ashlon Jackson pulled through a grinder of a win over Notre Dame to reach the ACC Tournament championship. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

In an ACC Tournament semifinal, No. 11 Duke dealt an impressive 59-54 upset to No. 6 Notre Dame. Both teams are safely in the NCAA Tournament field and are likely set for regional hosting bids. Duke (25-7) will move on to face NC State in the ACC Tournament final, while Notre Dame (26-5) will prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Box Score

Notre Dame

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
H. Hidalgo2323602138
O. Miles1043003326
S. Citron912422435
L. King020101017
M. Wesbeld010403027
C. Prosper311101221
K. Koval710002315
L. Karlen451002221
also-read-trending Trending

Duke

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
A. Jackson1243103135
J. Donovan452205431
D. Thomas870300227
T. Mair462011220
R. Richardson523103321
V. De Jesus701103014
O. Okananwa1473004031
J. Wood20000025
E. Koabel00000002
T. Fournier511002016
Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Summary

Notre Dame jumped out to a 9-4 advantage, but the game quickly evened out. The Irish led 17-16 after the opening quarter. Duke managed to open up a 24-20 lead on a Vanessa DeJesus jumper with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter. But Notre Dame controlled much of the rest of the half, taking a 31-29 lead into intermission.

The game flip-flopped in the third quarter. Notre Dame scored first to extend its lead to four. But Duke countered to take a 41-37 lead on a 3-pointer by Ashlon Jackson. The Blue Devils held a 47-42 lead after the third quarter.

A three-pointer made Duke's lead eight points, but Notre Dame fought back. The irish pulled within 50-47 on a Hannah Hidalgo 3-pointer, but Duke held them off from there, posting the hard-fought win.

The Blue Devils were led by Oluchi Okananwa, who had 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench in a perfect shooting game. Ashlon Jackson had 12 points, but shot 3-for-17.

Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame with 23 points, but shot just 9-for-22. Olivia Miles added 10 points for the Irish.

Again, the Blue Devils will move on to face No. 7 North Carolina State in the ACC title game. Both teams are all but guaranteed top-four seeds and regional hosting bids.

