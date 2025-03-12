Notre Dame vs UNC: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Jae'Lyn Withers

The Notre Dame vs UNC clash took place on Wednesday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m. ET. The No. 12-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-17) tried to pull off an upset over the No. 5-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels (20-12) in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Ad

Coming into the game, the Fighting Irish were coming off of a narrow 55-54 win over No. 13-ranked Pittsburgh in the first round of the tournament. Before that, Notre Dame had won two games in a row to finish their season.

The Tar Heels entered the game as a big favorite. They had lost their most recent game to No. 1-ranked Duke, but had won six games in a row before that.

Ad

Trending

According to the sportsbooks before the game started, North Carolina was a big -600 favorite to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. Conversely, Notre Dame was a big +430 underdog.

Notre Dame vs UNC box score

Team 1st 2nd Total Notre Dame 29 29 UNC 43 43

Ad

Notre Dame Fighting Irish stats

FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Tae Davis 2 for 7 0 for 0 3 for 3 0 3 3 1 0 0 0 1 7 Nikita Konstantynovskyi 2 for 3 0 for 0 0 for 0 1 3 4 0 0 0 0 2 4 Markus Burton 2 for 7 0 for 1 1 for 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 2 5 Matt Allocco 3 for 4 3 for 4 0 for 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 9 Julian Roper II 0 for 2 0 for 0 1 for 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Garrett Sundra 0 for 1 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Cole Certa 0 for 1 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sir Mohammed 0 for 5 0 for 2 0 for 0 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 J.R. Konieczny 1 for 4 1 for 2 0 for 0 1 2 3 1 0 1 0 0 3

Ad

UNC Tar Heels stats

FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Ven-Allen Lubin 4 for 6 0 for 1 0 for 0 3 2 5 0 0 2 0 1 8 Jae'Lyn Withers 5 for 6 5 for 6 0 for 0 0 6 6 0 0 2 0 1 15 Drake Powell 2 for 3 1 for 2 0 for 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 Elliot Cadeau 1 for 2 1 for 1 0 for 0 0 4 4 4 0 0 0 1 3 RJ Davis 1 for 5 1 for 4 4 for 4 0 2 2 5 0 0 0 0 7 Jalen Washington 1 for 3 1 for 1 1 for 2 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 2 4 Cade Tyson 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ian Jackson 0 for 4 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 Seth Trimble 0 for 1 0 for 1 1 for 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1

Notre Dame vs UNC game summary

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here