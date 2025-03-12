  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Notre Dame vs UNC: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Jae'Lyn Withers

Notre Dame vs UNC: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Jae'Lyn Withers

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Mar 12, 2025 19:39 GMT
Images via Instagram pages of both teams
Images via Instagram pages of both teams

The Notre Dame vs UNC clash took place on Wednesday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m. ET. The No. 12-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-17) tried to pull off an upset over the No. 5-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels (20-12) in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Ad

Coming into the game, the Fighting Irish were coming off of a narrow 55-54 win over No. 13-ranked Pittsburgh in the first round of the tournament. Before that, Notre Dame had won two games in a row to finish their season.

The Tar Heels entered the game as a big favorite. They had lost their most recent game to No. 1-ranked Duke, but had won six games in a row before that.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the sportsbooks before the game started, North Carolina was a big -600 favorite to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. Conversely, Notre Dame was a big +430 underdog.

Notre Dame vs UNC box score

Team 1st2ndTotal
Notre Dame2929
UNC4343
Ad

Notre Dame Fighting Irish stats

FG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Tae Davis2 for 70 for 03 for 3033100017
Nikita Konstantynovskyi2 for 30 for 00 for 0134000024
Markus Burton2 for 70 for 11 for 1000120025
Matt Allocco3 for 43 for 40 for 0022000019
Julian Roper II0 for 20 for 01 for 2000000001
Garrett Sundra0 for 10 for 10 for 0011001010
Cole Certa0 for 10 for 10 for 0011000000
Sir Mohammed0 for 50 for 20 for 0112100000
J.R. Konieczny1 for 41 for 20 for 0123101003
Ad

UNC Tar Heels stats

FG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Ven-Allen Lubin4 for 60 for 10 for 0325002018
Jae'Lyn Withers5 for 65 for 60 for 00660020115
Drake Powell2 for 31 for 20 for 0011000015
Elliot Cadeau1 for 21 for 10 for 0044400013
RJ Davis1 for 51 for 44 for 4022500007
Jalen Washington1 for 31 for 11 for 2112000124
Cade Tyson0 for 00 for 00 for 0000000000
Ian Jackson0 for 40 for 10 for 0000100100
Seth Trimble0 for 10 for 11 for 2022000001

Notre Dame vs UNC game summary

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी