"Now Clock That Tea": $1.5M NIL-valued Flau'Jae Johnson's mom Kia reacts to LSU star becoming the face of an "incredible billion dollar company"

Flau'Jae Johnson may already be the highest-earning women's college basketball star, but she's not stopping now. The LSU guard has added Experian to her long list of NIL deals.

Johnson, who has a NIL valuation of $1.5 million per On3, is working with financial brand Experian. Photos of the basketball star serve as the brand's profile picture and banner photo on Facebook.

Kia Brooks, Johnson's mom, shared her daughter's exciting new deal with he followers on Wednesday.

"When your daughter Flau'Jae becomes the face of an incredible billion dollar company. Without the traditional agent or agency. 😉," Brooks' Instagram caption read. "How the kids say it ? “Now Clock That Tea” 🤣😝💁🏽‍♀️ "

Brooks took a more serious tone in the second half of her Instagram caption, highlighting her daughter's success.

"She's continuing to shatter glass ceilings and achieving phenomenal success while staying true to her brand and values. Her amazing partners are the perfect fit, supporting her mission to uplift and inspire others," Brooks said.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Texas

Flau'Jae Johnson's NIL deals

Flau'Jae Johnson is a baller both on and off the basketball court. She leads LSU with a team-best 18.9 points per game and shares aspects of her life on social media.

Her numerous NIL deals include JBL Audio, Apple Cash, The Athlete's Foot and Unrivaled. She also owns equity in the new 3X3 women's basketball league.

Johnson often shares about her latest NIL deals with her followers. On Friday, she posted comical bloopers from a recent commercial she did with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.

Johnson's musical career also contributes to her net worth and fan following. She has been releasing songs since 2017, with an average of 138.7K monthly Spotify listeners. On Valentine's Day, she released Flau & B, her debut full-length R&B album. The Tigers star uses social media to promote her songs and share highlights from her music videos.

She uploaded a music video clip for her song Need You By My Side on Instagram, which features her boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr.

