North Carolina's march in the NCAA Tournament continued as they triumphed over Tom Izzo's Michigan State with a resounding 85-69 victory led by RJ Davis' 20 points. The win propelled the Tar Heels into the Sweet 16, maintaining their unbeaten streak in March Madness against Tom Izzo's teams.

UNC forward Harrison Ingram didn't hold back in addressing Michigan State's excessive trash talk postgame, labeling it "ridiculous."

"I haven’t seen a team talk like that since our scrimmage at the beginning of the year," Ingram said.

"And it was ridiculous. I was like, what are you like, for what? Now they're going home and you see how it got. Did it get under your skin at all? Not at all. It fires me up. I love it. Please talk. I hope everybody talks to us. It gets us going,"

Ingram excelled, scoring 17 points and grabbing seven rebounds. He converted 5 of 7 atte­mpts from a 3-point line.

UNC's start was lackluster, facing a substantial early deficit. However, they answered resolutely, igniting a 20-2 surge spanning 10 minutes. This propelled them ahead, 40–31, at halftime.

Ingram's five 3-pointers were instrumental in securing the victory for the top-seeded Tar Heels, who now boast a 5-0 record against Izzo in the NCAA Tournament.

UNC ruled the court, going beyond just beating Michigan State's squad. Their record shows a mighty 13-4 edge over the Spartans. While Harrison Ingram sparkled brightly, Bacot scored 18 huge points too.

Tom Izzo calls for change in NCAA Tournament Selection Process

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo had mixed views about his team's time on the NCAA tournament bubble this year, calling it both exhilarating and a reminder of potential flaws in the selection process.

Izzo's sentiments echoed those of St. John's coach Rick Pitino, who advocated for greater involvement of former players and coaches in the selection committee.

"I never know what the NET means, what KenPom means, what ESPN means or the Daily News. There's so many things out there right now that do influence [the committee]," Izzo said.

Izzo's remarks come in the wake of several upsets in conference tournaments among mid-major teams, which intensified the uncertainty surrounding Michigan State's tournament prospects.

The Spartans, with a record of 19-14 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten, secured a 9-seed in this year's tournament.