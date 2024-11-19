"Officiating is terrible": College hoops fans criticize officiating as Alabama star Mark Sears "gets Jalen Brunson treatment"

College basketball fans were not pleased with Friday's officiating in No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers, where the latter took the 87-78 victory to improve to a 4-0 record.

The matchup saw Crimson Tide star Mark Sears draw comparisons with New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson. The senior guard posted 15 points, four rebounds and six assists while logging the most minutes on the team with 35.

However, fans criticized the officials Brian Dorsey, Terry Oglesby and Bart Lenox for allegedly favoring the 6-foot-2 guard against the Boilermakers.

Several users on X (Twitter) criticized the officiating crew for giving Sears the Jalen Brunson treatment. The former Villanova and current New York Knick has usually been compared with the Bama guard for their size, build, and foul-baiting habits.

Trending

"Mark Sears is a f***ing bum," one fan wrote.

"Mark Sears has some Jalen Brunson similarities," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

"Mark sears is Jalen Brunson college version. Just a pure foul grifter," another user added.

Several users voiced their disagreements with the officials on social media.

"Dorsey and Oglesby are not good and proving it in tonight’s first half," one user wrote.

Expand Tweet

"I will be hate-watching Alabama tonight. I am prepared to be disappointed by officiating on Mark Sears. Dude gets Jalen Brunson treatment," another fan said.

"Refs must have money on Purdue this officiating is terrible," another fan remarked.

The officials called a total of 39 fouls and 11 turnovers in the whole game. Alabama shot 44.4% from the field and 31% from rainbow territory, while Purdue shot 49.2% from the field and converted 64% of their free throw attempts.

Alabama faces Illinois on Wednesday at the CM Newton Classic, and then battles Houston (Nov. 26) and Rutgers (Nov. 27) in the Players Era Festival.

Meanwhile, Purdue hosts Marquette (Tuesday) and Marshall (Nov. 23) and will play against NC State (Rady Children's International on Nov. 28) and either BYU or Ole Miss (Nov. 29).

Alabama shows poor performance in fourth game of the season against Purdue

The Alabama Crimson Tide entered the matchup as heavy favorites against the No. 13 Boilermakers, but the underdogs played with more confidence on their home court.

Alabama has struggled with its 3-point shooting in recent games, and that continued on Friday night, as the Tide finished 9-for-29 from beyond the arc (31%). Unlike Purdue, Alabama struggled to find fluidity in its half-court offense, finishing with eight turnovers and 22 fouls and shooting just 44.4% from the field.

Freshman Labaron Philon provided a much-needed spark off the bench in the first half, making key plays in a hostile road environment. Philon finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists while committing just one turnover.

Center Clifford Omoruyi was Alabama's most effective presence in the paint, recording seven points, seven rebounds and four blocks. However, he also picked up four fouls, with his fourth coming at a critical moment as Purdue began its run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here