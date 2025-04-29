"Oh you getting real comfy": $12 million worth Dawn Staley reacts as new Gamecocks Assistant HC dines out in SC

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley has a great relationship with everyone in the program. She was seen having a playful banter with the new Gamecocks assistant coach, Wendale Farrow.

Farrow posted a picture of the renowned Chinese takeout, China Kitchen, as he explored the streets of South Carolina. Staley, who has a net worth of $12 million (per CNW), responded to it, sharing her suggestion from the restaurant.

"Oh you getting real comfy.....don't leave there without a shrimp roll or two or three!!" Dawn Staley captioned her quote tweet.

Wendale Farrow is the new addition to the South Carolina Gamecocks backroom staff. The former USC Trojans assistant coach has joined the Gamecocks to replace Winston Gandy.

Gandy left the program after they lost the National Championship final against the UConn Huskies. He was named as the 10th head coach of the Grand Canyon women's basketball program.

Staley believes that Wendale Farrow can be an asset for the Gamecocks, as the 37-year-old must have learned a lot working under head coach Lindsay Gottlieb for four years.

Farrow brings 10 years of coaching experience in the SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12 with plenty of accolades and six NCAA Tournament appearances. But the levels are much higher in South Carolina.

South Carolina's Dawn Staley is getting her statue in Columbia for her positive impact

Dawn Staley has transformed the South Carolina Gamecocks program into one of the best in the country. In her 17 seasons as head coach of the program, the Gamecocks have made it to the NCAA Tournament 14 consecutive times.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal- South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn

They also featured in seven Final Fours and won three National Championships under the Hall of Famer. Therefore, her presence has not only impacted the program but also helped Columbia as a state to flourish.

Hence, on April 30, the city of Columbia will honour Dawn Staley for her exceptional work with the South Carolina Gamecocks by building a statue of the coach.

The statue was set to be outside the Colonial Life Arena, where the Gamecocks play their matches. But later, it was shifted to the corner of Lincoln St. and Senate St. near the university's Pastides Alumni Center, by Staley's request, as she wanted to reserve the area outside the Arena for the players.

South Carolina came agonizingly close to defending their NCAA Title last season but was completely outplayed by the UConn Huskies in the final. Staley will be eager to get the trophy back to South Carolina in the upcoming season.

