“Oh no here we go man”: College hoops fans show concern as pics of Azzi Fudd in a sling go viral before Tennessee clash

Fans are once again fearing the worst after pictures of UConn guard Azzi Fudd in an arm sling went viral on X on Wednesday. Fudd has been sidelined with multiple injuries in her career but came back healthy this season. However, fans are worried there may be another setback.

Fifth-ranked UConn (21-2) visits No. 19 Tennessee (16-5) on Thursday in a nonconference showdown of traditional powers.

Fans will be hoping the issue isn't anything too serious.

Azzi Fudd's injury journey

Azzi Fudd’s path to basketball stardom has been marked by talent, determination— and relentless injury setbacks. While many assume her struggles began in college, they actually date back to high school.

In 2019, while averaging 26.3 points per game and competing for a Team USA roster spot, she tore the ACL and MCL in her right knee, requiring two surgeries. Despite the grueling recovery, she remained focused, attending Stephen Curry’s camp and making a strong return to the court.

Her dominance continued, solidifying her as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2021 before signing with UConn.

Fudd’s freshman season at UConn showed immense promise, but injuries quickly disrupted her rise. A stress injury in her right foot cost her 11 games. Her sophomore year was even tougher: She suffered two right knee injuries, first against Notre Dame and then Georgetown, missing more than 30 games combined. Each time, she fought back, determined to reclaim her spot.

Entering her junior year, Fudd was focused on staying healthy, but another crushing blow came in November 2023: a right knee injury during practice, ruling her out for the season.

Yet, as she has proven time and again, setbacks don’t define her. This season, she made another triumphant return, helping UConn secure a dominant 85-41 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson — a testament to her resilience and unwavering love for the game.

Fans will once again be hoping for that same resilience as Azzi Fudd recovers from whatever is wrong with her arm right now.

