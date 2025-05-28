"Oh hell just let everyone participate who cares": Fans fume as Bill Self, Big 12 coaches back controversial NCAA tournament expansion

NCAA Tournament expansion is once again in the headlines, thanks to Kansas coach Bill Self. Speaking during the Big 12 meetings in Orlando, Self shared that Big 12 coaches are collectively in favor of expanding the tournament, an idea that has lingered for years but remains divisive.

On Wednesday, Lawrence Journal-World reporter Henry Greenstein wrote on X that Self indicated there was support among the Big 12 coaches for expanding the field. The story was picked up by On3, who posted the news on X, sparking a wave of reaction online from college basketball fans.

Not everyone was thrilled at the idea of an expansion.

“Oh hell just let everyone participate who cares. You know what, why even have a tournament — just give everyone a championship trophy so no one feels left out.....🤡s,” one fan tweeted.

“Shows how bad the Big 12 is. Like 64 isn’t enough 🤦🏻‍♂️,” another fan said.

“Coaches will always be in favor of expanding the NCAA Tournament because it makes it easier for them to keep their jobs. Hard no for me, I still have mixed feelings about the play-in games,” a fan wrote.

“Because some borderline coaches want to save their jobs,” another wrote.

Still, not everyone rejected the idea outright.

“I’m all for this. Why not? Let’s go to 96, including a first-round bye for the Top 32,” one fan said.

“Let’s do it. I say automatic bid should go to the team that one the regular season. So many good teams that won the regular season specially mid majors don’t make it to the tournament if you expand it don’t add more power 4 schools put the regular season champ of mid majors in,” another fan posted.

The current field sits at 68 teams, with four play-in games. Rumors of a 76-team bracket have swirled, but no concrete steps have been taken.

In 2025, the Big 12 had seven teams qualify for March Madness, though the SEC broke the record for the highest number of teams in an NCAA Tournament, with 14 of the 16 teams qualifying.

Bill Self’s NCAA Tournament appearance at Kansas

Since taking over in 2003, Bill Self has led the Kansas Jayhawks to 20 NCAA Tournament appearances, missing only in 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols.

Under his leadership, the Jayhawks have reached four Final Fours (2008, 2012, 2018, 2022) and won two national championships (2008, 2022).

Kansas has consistently been a top seed and remains one of college basketball’s most dominant programs during Self’s tenure.

