Ohio State guard opens up on meeting $200M worth Steve Harvey during 'Family Feud' appearance: “It didn’t even feel real"

Ohio State guard Braylen Nash spilled the beans on meeting Steve Harvey in an interview with "The Columbus Dispatch" published on Tuesday following his appearance on the comedian's hit show "Family Feud". Nash couldn't believe he had a chance to meet Harvey, who is worth $200 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Nash revealed that it was his sister, Micaylah Preston, who made the encounter possible. She applied for her family to join Harvey's TV show. She wrote biographies for each of the family members, who were included in her list of participants.

Preston's efforts eventually paid off as her family got an invite for an audition through Zoom a year later. Nash's family passed the audition and they were invited to appear on the show a few months later.

Nash had fond memories of his meeting with Harvey.

“It didn’t even feel real,” Nash told the Columbus Dispatch. “I can’t say what it was, but the things he said, interacting with him was definitely the top moment. Half the stuff won’t even make the actual episode, but he’s so good at what he does and he’s absolutely so funny.”

Nash's coaches and teammates tried asking him about the episode's outcome but the Ohio State guard is keeping his mouth shut.

“A lot of my teammates were talking to me about it, especially the coaches. (Jake) Diebler, our trainer Tony (Laurenzi), they’d ask me questions about what actually happened and I just couldn’t tell them," Nash said.

"They were pressing me about it all the time. It was difficult to keep my mouth shut, for sure, especially when they were persistent with it.”

Nash said it helped that one of his fellow contestants was an NBA player. His brother-in-law, Jason Preston, previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz. Their "Family Feud" episode will air on May 13.

How Braylen Nash fared for Ohio State in the 2024-25 season

Braylen Nash was part of the Ohio State team that finished the 2024-25 season with a 17-15 overall record. He played nine games for the Buckeyes, who finished 10th in the Big Ten Conference with a 9-11 slate.

Braylen Nash (#14) of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on from the bench during the first half of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena on November 15, 2024 in College Station, Texas. Photo: Getty

Nash averaged 0.6 points in his freshman season with the Buckeyes. He scored his first basket in the game against Youngstown State on Nov. 11, dropping three points in Ohio State's 81-47 win. He found the scoresheet again in the game against Indiana State on Dec. 29, knocking down a pair of free throws in the Buckeyes' 103-83 victory.

